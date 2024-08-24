The Uruguayan footballer Nacional Juan Manuel Izquierdo He remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo, where he is “sedated, on mechanical ventilation and under neurological intensive care.”

The medical center announced this on Saturday in a statement that was released by the Uruguayan team on its social networks. There it stressed that the player was admitted to the hospital on August 22, “in cardiac arrest, of undetermined onset, secondary to an arrhythmia.”

Juan Izquierdo, from Nacional, transferred by ambulance. Photo:AFP Share

“The hospital immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers, including the defibrillation procedure, and the patient regained spontaneous circulation. Since then, Juan has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit, sedated, on mechanical ventilation and under neurological intensive care,” concludes the text released by the Nacional club.

Izquierdo collapsed on Thursday in the 84th minute of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 match between Nacional and São Paulo. The player, who started the match on the bench and came on to play the second half in place of Sebastián Coates, fell to the ground and had to be taken out of the stadium in an ambulance.

Juan Manuel Izquierdo Photo:Taken from ESPN Share

Following this incident, the Uruguayan club announced in a statement that the 27-year-old defender suffered a cardiac arrhythmia and was admitted to the intensive care center. This Saturday, the footballer’s partner used her social networks to ask people to send “strength and good energy.”

“Juan needs us. I know he is very loved and we are all looking forward to this moment. His two-year-old daughter and his eight-day-old son are waiting for him at home. He has a lot of life left to live for. Please pray for him,” she wrote.

This weekend, Uruguayan football was suspended after the decision of the Mutual de jugadores to stop the activity and the Uruguayan Football Association moved the second date of the Clausura Tournament to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

