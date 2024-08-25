The Uruguayan National footballer Juan IzquierdoThe Brazilian, who has been hospitalized for two days after collapsing during a match against Sao Paulo, suffered a “cardiac arrest” and is “sedated, on mechanical ventilation and under neurological intensive care,” his doctors said on Saturday.

“Strength, Juan!” the Uruguayan club said when publishing on social media the latest bulletin on the health of the 27-year-old defender, who fainted on Thursday in the middle of a Copa Libertadores match in the capital of São Paulo.

The medical report indicated that Izquierdo “was admitted to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital on August 22, 2024, in cardiac arrest, of undetermined onset, secondary to an arrhythmia.”

Key hours for Izquierdo

Juan Izquierdo, from Nacional, transferred by ambulance. Photo:AFP Share

The 72 hours that the Nacional club initially talked about are now running out.

Uruguayan media El País reports that the main concern now is “How will Izquierdo react when specialists try to gradually reduce the sedation, and what the neurological consequences of the first episode he suffered and the number of minutes he was in cardiac arrest might be.”

Sunday and Monday will be particularly key days to evaluate the next steps and observe how Izquierdo continues to evolve medically.

Juan Manuel Izquierdo (hidden) receives medical attention after collapsing during the Sao Paulo vs. Nacional game. Photo:AFP Share

Izquierdo had never had a problem of this type and all the tests carried out on him had been completely normal, the newspaper added.

Selena, the player’s partner, along with her two-year-old daughter and Nacional psychologist Damián Benchoam arrived in São Paulo on Saturday night and went directly to the hospital, as the president of the Mutual of Professional Footballers, Diego Scotti, had done earlier in the afternoon. Selena and Juan welcomed a boy, the couple’s second, nine days ago.

The Nacional player fainted on the pitch at the Morumbí stadium in the 84th minute of the clash with Sao Paulo for a place in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

Izquierdo, who had come on after half-time to replace Sebastián Coates, was quickly assisted and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The match, which ended with a 2-0 victory for Sao Paulo and the elimination of Nacional from the continental tournament, was marked by the shock of what happened with

Izquierdo. In Uruguay, the mutual association for professional footballers has suspended the second round of the local tournament, which was to be played this weekend.

