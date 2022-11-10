Elche is still looking for a candidate to occupy the team’s bench and Juan Ignacio Martínez from Alicante, a well-liked guy in the city of palm trees, has crept into the list of possible coaches. After the refusal of José Bordalás and the signing of Paco López by Granada, the list of candidates has been greatly reduced, and JIM’s name has been making a strong impact in recent hours as the main alternative for the bottom team in the First Division.

The Rabasa coach, formerly of Cartagena, is willing to take on the challenge of salvation. His last team was Zaragoza, whom he took two seasons ago with 13 points in 18 games and managed to keep it in the silver category. After not renewing in May, he is without a team.

Robert Moreno, Celades, Javi Gracia and Pellegrino are unemployed coaches who have also been tested



After José Bordalás’ refusal, after Elche’s grotesque match against Girona with Mantecón as interim, the club is having a very difficult time finding a substitute for Jorge Almirón. Elche is not only looking for a good coach, but someone who is willing to fight against the results and history because no team has been able to save itself after not winning in the first 14 days of LaLiga Santander.

a risky adventure



Juan Ignacio Martínez, cousin brother of Bordalás, is willing to risk it. He has not trained in the First Division for a long time and is forced to take risks, quite the opposite of Bordalás, who has just played the Cup final with Valencia and triumphed at Getafe. They are two very different cases. At the club they have time to make a decision, since the league stops for the World Cup.

Robert Moreno, Mauricio Pellegrino, Albert Celades or Javi Gracia remain on the list of unemployed technicians, although many of them may no longer be willing to respond to Elche’s call. The one who has offered himself has been the veteran David Vidal who, at 72 years old, feels qualified to redirect the course of a team to whom not even the Galician may make him smile again. In any case, in Elche they do not consider betting on Vidal, whose last adventure on the bench was at Racing Murcia, in Third. And he ended up pretty bad.