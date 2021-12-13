Juan Ignacio Martínez has decided to rest Jair and Nano Mesa for tomorrow’s Cup match at La Romareda against Burgos (8:00 p.m., Footters), which must be remembered that it is free for subscribers. Both the center-back, also due to rest, and the forward, due to an injury, were also not present in the call for the first round against Messenger.

Yes, Javi Ros has entered, the only novelty regarding the last League game, and Ángel López, the only player from the subsidiary in the summons, contrary to what happened in the first round, since in that case Calavia, Miguel were also called up. Ángel Sanz and Puche. The defender already occupied the right side on La Palma and everything indicates that he will repeat tomorrow in an eleven very similar to the one that faced the Messenger, as explained by JIM in the press conference prior to the meeting.

The 22 players called up are Cristian Álvarez, Ratón, Ángel López, Fran Gámez, Francés, Lluís López, Clemente, Nieto, Chavarría, Eguaras, Zapater, Petrovic, Francho, Javi Ros, James, Adrián, Bermejo, Borja Sáinz, Yanis, Narváez , Iván Azón and Álvaro Giménez.