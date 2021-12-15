Juan Ignacio Campos, lieutenant prosecutor of the Office of the Supreme Court.

The number two of the State Attorney General’s Office, the prosecutor Juan Ignacio Campos (Villanueva de los Infantes, Ciudad Real, 71 years old), died this Wednesday in Madrid, as confirmed by tax sources. In addition to being a lieutenant prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Campos was, since June 2020, in charge of directing the proceedings opened by the Public Ministry against Juan Carlos I, an investigation that was practically concluded, pending analysis of data requested from Switzerland regarding some accounting notes for the years 2014 and 2015. Campos had been ill for a while, but continued to work. The prosecutor, as confirmed by this newspaper, has gone to work this Wednesday and, back at home, has found himself unwell early this afternoon and has died.

Prosecutor Campos, with a progressive profile, had been in the prosecutorial career for more than 40 years, but his name jumped to the media in June 2020, when the state attorney general, Dolores Delgado, commissioned him to lead the investigation to the king emeritus. At that time Campos was the head of the economic crimes specialty of the Prosecutor’s Office. Delgado justified Campos’ choice for that investigation in the “institutional significance” of the case. “It is designated who within the highest category of the tax career has an extraordinary qualification and experience,” explained the attorney general. Prosecutor sources recognized then that the discreet personality and far removed from the star prosecutor profile were also decisive to leave in the hands of Campos one of the most delicate investigations that the Public Ministry has faced.

After learning of his death, the Attorney General’s Office has issued a note in which it regrets the “great loss for the prosecutorial career” that Campos’ death entails, an “example of professionalism, discretion, loyalty and honesty.” “One of the best criminals in this country. With a conciliatory spirit and commitment to public service, Juan Ignacio leaves an irreplaceable void in the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office and an indelible legacy for all prosecutors ”, adds the Prosecutor’s Office.

A prosecutor since 1978 and a courtroom prosecutor of the Supreme Court since 2005, Campos held number one in the career since last January, when he was appointed lieutenant prosecutor of the Supreme. His first destination was the then Territorial Court of Barcelona. In 1982 he became part of the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office, of which in 1990 he was appointed lieutenant prosecutor. Since 1994 he was a member of the Technical Secretariat of the General Prosecutor’s Office, where the most important opinions are prepared or supervised, and in 1996 he joined the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office, whose area of ​​economic crimes he coordinated for a decade. In this position, he directed the actions of the public prosecutor in relevant causes such as Malaya (corruption in the Marbella City Council) or Terra Mítica (irregularities in the Benidorm theme park). Also one of the most recent, the appeal against the first sentence of the Gürtel plot, in which the Prosecutor’s Office has supported maintaining the sentence to the PP.

Campos always tried to stay in the background and his name only acquired certain public relevance as a result of the proceedings opened to Juan Carlos I. But even at the head of this case he has striven to get away from the media noise that was dragging that investigation, that he, According to what he told his surroundings, he approached as “one more”. He knew it was an important case, but like most cases that reach the Supreme Court, he assured when asked about the responsibility of directing the investigations against the former head of state.

In the investigation of King Emeritus Campos, he has led a team made up of three other high court prosecutors who are experts in these crimes (Paloma Iglesias, José Antonio del Cerro and Juan Carlos López Coig) and members of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, led by their boss, Alejandro Luzon. The team has also had the support of the Specialized Unit for International Criminal Cooperation of the State Attorney General’s Office, whose work has been decisive in obtaining documentation from other countries.