The lieutenant prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Juan Ignacio Campos, died this Wednesday in Madrid at the age of 71 due to a long illness, as confirmed by legal sources. Campos had been directing the proceedings against Don Juan Carlos for his undeclared fortune abroad since June 2020 and last January he was appointed head of the Public Ministry in the high court at the proposal of Dolores Delgado.

Affiliated to the Progressive Union of Prosecutors (UPF), as the current State Attorney General, Campos had been practicing since 1978 and was one of the most respected members of the career, whom different Supreme Court sources defined as “very technical.” experts in economic crimes and little friend of the spotlight.

Born in Ciudad Real, he spent the first four years of his career in Barcelona. Later he was assigned to Madrid until 1994, becoming lieutenant prosecutor (number two) of the Provincial Court. That year he went to the Technical Secretariat of the General Prosecutor’s Office and two years later he jumped to the Supreme Court, where he has been practicing ever since. In January, he was appointed lieutenant prosecutor of the high court, the number one in the career for the purposes of the ladder.

Campos has died at his home in Madrid, where he was after having gone today to his workplace at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office, on Fortuny Street, from where the previous head of State directed the proceedings. His loss has been a significant emotional blow to his colleagues, who considered him “an example of professionalism, discretion, loyalty and honesty.”

“He was one of the best criminal prosecutors in this country. With a conciliatory spirit and commitment to public service, Juan Ignacio leaves an irreplaceable void in the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office and an indelible legacy for all prosecutors,” say the same sources.