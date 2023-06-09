The renowned architect Juan Herreros will offer this Thursday in Murcia the conference entitled ‘Critical Practice’; The appointment will be, at 7:30 p.m., in the Aulade Cultura of the Cajamurcia Foundation (Gran Vía, 23), with free admission until full capacity is reached. The act will be presented by the philosopher Francisco Jarauta, professor at the UMU, exhibition curator and editor.

Juan Herreros (San Lorenzo de El Escorial, 1958) will show in his presentation a series of works of various scales through which he will expose his efforts to rebuild the figure of the contemporary architect and “to assume the collective concerns of the present through architecture, as well as his desire to contribute to the construction of the city of the citizens”, advances Jarauta.

With forty years of experience, Herreros has brought to life his ideas about ‘global practice’, the incorporation of talent and multidisciplinarity in the practice of architecture, both theoretically and professionally. His projects, which he develops from the Herreros studio, shared with the German architect Jens Richter, have been successfully awarded, published and exhibited all over the world.

Herreros treasures a curriculum that combines professional, intellectual and academic practice. His teaching career places him as a professor of Architectural Projects at the Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid (ETSAM) in parallel to his constant collaborations with American universities such as Columbia, Princeton or the Illinois Institute of Technology, and European universities such as Lausanne, the Architectural Association of London or the Aalto University of Helsinki.

His activity as an architect includes a series of significant international projects: the Munch Museum and its surroundings in Oslo, the Bogota International Convention Center, the ANFA neighborhood in Casablanca, etc., as well as works in Spain such as the design of the Santiago Intermodal Station. de Compostela or the Technology Dome of Castilla y León.