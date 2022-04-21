The extradition of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández to the United Statesa country that accuses him of three charges associated with drug trafficking and the use of weapons, was delayed this Thursday for several hours due to a rescheduling of the arrival of the plane in which he will be taken.

On Wednesday, the Secretary of Security reported that the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) plane would arrive at 7 am, but it was postponed until 1 in the afternoon.

He added that in all Between 800 and 1,000 members of the National Police are participating in the operation to extradite Hernández. The ex-governor’s transfer to the Hernán Acosta Mejía Air Base, in the extreme south of Tegucigalpa, will take place around 12:30 p.m. local time.

Hernández has been detained in a special unit of the National Police since February 15, when he was captured at his residence.one day after the United States asked the Honduran government for his preventive detention for extradition purposes.

Ana García, wife of the former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who this Thursday will be extradited to the United States, which accuses him of three charges associated with drug trafficking and use of weapons, he said goodbye to him with a video and a message saying “you’ll be back”.

“YOU WILL BE BACK @JuanOrlandoH! That is my faith and my declaration. You will never be alone, we are with you. We are waiting for you at home! I LOVE YOU! #JUSTICE #RETURN #PRAY,” Garcia said on the social network Twitter.

His message contains a music video with a piece of the song “Confeso”, performed by the Puerto Rican artist Kany García.

From the song, García chose the part that says: “I confess that I miss you so much to tell me everything is going to be fine, to listen to me with a guitar sitting with your cup of coffee. I cried because your voice is not in the house, I laughed because You loved me with all your being. It is a mixture that grabs my soul and breaks in every corner of my being. And why not? If you were my everything, and why not?

The video includes a set of photographs of Hernández with his relatives and closes with one of the former president and a printed message from him: “I’m innocent. I trust in God’s justice and mercy.”

Hernández was captured on February 15 at his residence in Tegucigalpa, one day after the United States asked the Honduran government for his preventive arrest for extradition purposes.

Since his capture, Hernández, 53, has been held in a special unit of the National Policefrom where he will be taken by helicopter to the Hernán Acosta Mejía Air Base to board the DEA plane that will transport him to the United States.

Hernández, who was president of Honduras for eight years (2014-2022), which were punctuated by multiple allegations of electoral fraud, corruption and drug trafficking, is the first former governor of the Central American country to be required by the United States to prosecute him for drug trafficking.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

