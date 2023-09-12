A tight 1-0 victory against Venezuela at the start of the South American qualifying round is enough to light a timid flame in the hearts of Colombian fans still hurt by being left out of Qatar-2022, but excited about a new generation of footballers for the 2026 event.

There are “many things to correct but it is better to win than to lose. This team has to give more,” said analyst Iván Mejía in a message published on the social network official.

What about Cuadrado?

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is the great unknown in Colombia’s lineup. The player was a doubt before the game against Venezuela, he finally started but had to be replaced for the second half.

His departure gave way to Jorge Carrascal, who was later a great figure in Colombia’s victory, which suggests that he would be a first baseman against Chile.

After the game in Barranquilla, there was speculation about a possible injury to Cuadrado, which would have reduced his performance.

Already in Chilean territory, it was Amaranto Perea himself, Colombia’s technical assistant, who clarified the footballer’s medical situation.

“Juan’s case… he arrives with tendonitis, after the game he ends up a little fatigued, after the game he began to suffer and today we are in a position to wait for the evolution, until the last minute we will not know if he is or not, there is communication with the body Inter’s doctor. We hope he can arrive, but today we have that doubt,” he said.

So, Cuadrado could be the first variant of Nestor Lorenzo for this match on date 2 of the tie.

