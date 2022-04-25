Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: why doesn’t he play for Juventus against Sassuolo?

Juventus will have a key match this Monday against Sassuelo in the complement of the day of Italian football.

For this game, the loss in Juventus is the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who does not appear on the squad list.

summoned What happened to Square?

Square, player of Juvrntus. Photo:

As it was known, the Colombian player suffered discomfort in the last training session this Sunday and that is why he did not enter the call.

This was reported by the club itself on its twitter account. “Juan Cuadrado was not called up, who suffered a muscle strain in his left adductor during training this afternoon, which will be evaluated tomorrow”.

Cuadrado has played 31 games this season in the Italian Serie A, being a key player in the team’s scheme.

In addition, the Colombian recently signed his renewal until 2023.

Juventus, fourth in the table with 63 points, visits Sassuolo from 1:45 pm

