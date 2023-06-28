Wednesday, June 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: the ‘play’ with which he would leave Juventus and continue in Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: the ‘play’ with which he would leave Juventus and continue in Europe

Close


Close

John William Square

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Juventus.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Juventus.

Cuadrado, who comes from being captain of the Colombian National Team, has already made a decision about his future.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado apparently will not renew his contract with Juventus. And, after his participation in the Colombian Selection, the man from Necoclí began to analyze possible destinations to extend his career in Europe.

In fact, according to press reports, he would already have everything agreed to reach another club next season.

See also  France: Macron weakens as opponents reject coalition

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado decides on his future

Photo:

Friedemann Vogel. efe

In the coming days Cuadrado would end his relationship with Juventus. Despite the efforts to stay, apparently a salary reduction did not convince the Colombian, so the decision to leave has been made.

This is how the journalist Fabrizio Romano implied, Cuadrado remains a free agent and there are several interested in signing him, although he is waiting for the best option.

Faced with this situation, one of the interested teams is Fenerbahce from Türkiye, who has already let Juan Guillermo Cuadrado know that he wants to hire him. For this reason, they say, the Turkish club began to speed up negotiations with the Colombian’s representative to finalize the transfer.

(Also: Fredy Guarín: controversial video for which they say that he ended the relationship with his fiancée).

For now, the contract that Fenerbahce offers him would be for two seasons, but the Colombian continues to analyze other proposals and then he will see which option is best for him.

See also  Roberta Metsola, acting president of the European Parliament and favorite to replace Sassoli

Cuadrado’s figures at Juventus

More news

FOOTBALL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Juan #Guillermo #Cuadrado #play #leave #Juventus #continue #Europe

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Insect bites, up to 3.6% of children risk even serious adverse reactions

Insect bites, up to 3.6% of children risk even serious adverse reactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result