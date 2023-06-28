Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: the ‘play’ with which he would leave Juventus and continue in Europe

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Juventus.
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Juventus.
Cuadrado, who comes from being captain of the Colombian National Team, has already made a decision about his future.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado apparently will not renew his contract with Juventus. And, after his participation in the Colombian Selection, the man from Necoclí began to analyze possible destinations to extend his career in Europe.
In fact, according to press reports, he would already have everything agreed to reach another club next season.
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado decides on his future
In the coming days Cuadrado would end his relationship with Juventus. Despite the efforts to stay, apparently a salary reduction did not convince the Colombian, so the decision to leave has been made.
This is how the journalist Fabrizio Romano implied, Cuadrado remains a free agent and there are several interested in signing him, although he is waiting for the best option.
Faced with this situation, one of the interested teams is Fenerbahce from Türkiye, who has already let Juan Guillermo Cuadrado know that he wants to hire him. For this reason, they say, the Turkish club began to speed up negotiations with the Colombian’s representative to finalize the transfer.
(Also: Fredy Guarín: controversial video for which they say that he ended the relationship with his fiancée).
Juan Cuadrado will leave Juventus as a free agent. Decision made on both club and player side, they will part ways. 🇨🇴
There are many clubs keen on signing Cuadrado, waiting on best option. pic.twitter.com/KGNddsE9dn
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023
For now, the contract that Fenerbahce offers him would be for two seasons, but the Colombian continues to analyze other proposals and then he will see which option is best for him.
Cuadrado’s figures at Juventus
More news
FOOTBALL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Guillermo #Cuadrado #play #leave #Juventus #continue #Europe
Leave a Reply