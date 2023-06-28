Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: the ‘play’ with which he would leave Juventus and continue in Europe

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado apparently will not renew his contract with Juventus. And, after his participation in the Colombian Selection, the man from Necoclí began to analyze possible destinations to extend his career in Europe.

In fact, according to press reports, he would already have everything agreed to reach another club next season.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado decides on his future

In the coming days Cuadrado would end his relationship with Juventus. Despite the efforts to stay, apparently a salary reduction did not convince the Colombian, so the decision to leave has been made.

This is how the journalist Fabrizio Romano implied, Cuadrado remains a free agent and there are several interested in signing him, although he is waiting for the best option.

Faced with this situation, one of the interested teams is Fenerbahce from Türkiye, who has already let Juan Guillermo Cuadrado know that he wants to hire him. For this reason, they say, the Turkish club began to speed up negotiations with the Colombian’s representative to finalize the transfer.

Juan Cuadrado will leave Juventus as a free agent. Decision made on both club and player side, they will part ways. 🇨🇴 There are many clubs keen on signing Cuadrado, waiting on best option. pic.twitter.com/KGNddsE9dn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

For now, the contract that Fenerbahce offers him would be for two seasons, but the Colombian continues to analyze other proposals and then he will see which option is best for him.

Cuadrado’s figures at Juventus

