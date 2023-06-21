Wednesday, June 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: the message of the captain and figure of Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: the message of the captain and figure of Colombia

Close


Close

John William Square

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Photo:

ALEJANDRO MATÍAS

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

He spoke of the victory over Germany.

Germany was surprised this Tuesday by the selection of Colombiawho defeated them 2-0 in front of their fans in Gelsenkirchen in a friendly match that casts doubt on the continuity of DT Hansi Flick.

See also  F2 | Silverstone is the festival of firsts and thrills

Liverpool winger Luis Díaz opened the scoring with a nice header in the 53rd minute and the experienced John Square He scored a penalty at 82 to aggravate the crisis for the Teutons, who had just lost 1-0 to Poland last week.
(See the goals of Díaz and Cuadrado for Colombia’s historic triumph against Germany) (Colombia won in Germany: a round game to get promoted to the tie)

Cuadrado was the figure of the compromise, as he made the pass to Díaz for the first goal and scored the second.

“Today is one of those days that fills us with hope and faith. Not only for making history by beating Germany, but for this team that little by little becomes family. I will always be ready to put on this jersey and honor my country. I thank God for being here. All glory and honor to you Lord JESUS ​​”, he commented on his social networks.

Photo:

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s Instagram

That message was accompanied by a photo next to Díaz, the authors of the many winners.

See also  'Democracy is not infallible', the warning of an MEP in Colombia

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Guillermo #Cuadrado #message #captain #figure #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Was it under THREAT? Eduardo Yañez revealed that Angélica Rivera FORBIDDEN him to talk about her

Was it under THREAT? Eduardo Yañez revealed that Angélica Rivera FORBIDDEN him to talk about her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result