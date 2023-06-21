Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: the message of the captain and figure of Colombia

Germany was surprised this Tuesday by the selection of Colombiawho defeated them 2-0 in front of their fans in Gelsenkirchen in a friendly match that casts doubt on the continuity of DT Hansi Flick.

Liverpool winger Luis Díaz opened the scoring with a nice header in the 53rd minute and the experienced John Square He scored a penalty at 82 to aggravate the crisis for the Teutons, who had just lost 1-0 to Poland last week.

Cuadrado was the figure of the compromise, as he made the pass to Díaz for the first goal and scored the second.

“Today is one of those days that fills us with hope and faith. Not only for making history by beating Germany, but for this team that little by little becomes family. I will always be ready to put on this jersey and honor my country. I thank God for being here. All glory and honor to you Lord JESUS ​​”, he commented on his social networks.

Photo: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s Instagram

That message was accompanied by a photo next to Díaz, the authors of the many winners.