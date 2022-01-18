Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: see the free kick goal he scored

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2022
in Sports
John William Square

John William Square

Photo:

Vincent Pinto. AFP

He did it in the Juventus and Sampdoria game in the Italian Cup.

John William Square He is one of the important players in Juventus and this Tuesday he ratified it by scoring a goal from a free kick in the game against Sampdoria of the Italian Cup.

Cuadrado opened the scoring in the 25th minute by taking a free kick.

Look how much here.

.
