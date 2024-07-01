It was an open secret and it was confirmed this Monday, July 1st: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado He leaves Inter Milan after his contract expires and has not been renewed.

Inter confirmed the news and dedicated a message to the Colombian through social media with a “thank you Juan” and a photograph of the player.

Cuadrado is a free agent and can negotiate with any team in the world, so there is expectation about the future of the footballer.

The player from Antioquia will not be available for Inter's next match.

In his last spell at Inter, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado played 12 games, in which he provided two assists, winning the Italian Super Cup and Serie A, although injuries prevented him from playing for the most part, which was one of the reasons why he did not receive a renewal offer.

Cuadrado did not have much continuity, but he was always an important player when he was on the field. This difficult year for him coincides with his absence from the Colombian National Team that is competing in the Copa América.

Cuadrado’s farewell

Cuadrado returned to play with Inter.

On his social media, Cuadrado had a special message for Inter after confirming his departure from the team.

“The most difficult year of my career because of my injury. But that’s football. But it’s not how you fall but how you get up and with God’s help I know I’ll have another chance to continue enjoying what I love. Grazie Inter”wrote Cuadrado.

Cuadrado was recently seen in Colombia, specifically in Cali, sparking rumors about his possible arrival to America from CaliThis version was categorically denied by Tulio Gómez, the team’s owner. He has also been linked to Independiente Medellín, a team to which he once said he would like to return.

