Friday, April 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, sanctioned: consequences of his fight at Juventus-Inter

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, sanctioned: consequences of his fight at Juventus-Inter


close

Cuadrado in fight with Inter

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

The player receives a ‘cold water bucket’ after getting exasperated and throwing a punch in full court.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado received his sanction this Thursday on behalf of the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A, the body in charge of the most important soccer tournaments in Italy, after starring in a fight at the end of the match in which his team, Juventus, drew 1-1 with Inter Milan , in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.

See also  World Cup, draw in favor of Mazzanti's Italy

Penalty and fine to Cuadrado

Fist of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Photo:

Screenshot

As reported by the ‘Serie A League’, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado must pay three match ban in the Italian Cup for his behavior in the final stretch of the game against Inter. In addition, reports the sports newspaper ‘Corriere dello Sport’, the man from Necoclí must cancel a fine of 10 thousand euros (about fifty million Colombian pesos).

As verified in television videos, Cuadrado had a run-in with the Belgian Romelu Lukaku in the final stretch of the match. Then his anger was most evident against the Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. The fists and shoves let it be seen that way.

(Also: The only soccer priest to whom a miracle is attributed).

For his part, the lower ring of the South tribune of the Allianz Stadium in Turin will be closed for one match after the racist chants uttered by “the majority of the fans” of that sector.

According to ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, Juventus is evaluating the possibility of appealing the sanction against Cuadrado and the stadium area. However, the ‘bianconero’ team has not confirmed it.

See also  MotoGP | The team material arrived in Argentina

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Guillermo #Cuadrado #sanctioned #consequences #fight #JuventusInter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cemitas: where to eat the best in Puebla?

Cemitas: where to eat the best in Puebla?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result