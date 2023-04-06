Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, sanctioned: consequences of his fight at Juventus-Inter

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.
The player receives a ‘cold water bucket’ after getting exasperated and throwing a punch in full court.
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado received his sanction this Thursday on behalf of the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A, the body in charge of the most important soccer tournaments in Italy, after starring in a fight at the end of the match in which his team, Juventus, drew 1-1 with Inter Milan , in the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.
Penalty and fine to Cuadrado
As reported by the ‘Serie A League’, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado must pay three match ban in the Italian Cup for his behavior in the final stretch of the game against Inter. In addition, reports the sports newspaper ‘Corriere dello Sport’, the man from Necoclí must cancel a fine of 10 thousand euros (about fifty million Colombian pesos).
As verified in television videos, Cuadrado had a run-in with the Belgian Romelu Lukaku in the final stretch of the match. Then his anger was most evident against the Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. The fists and shoves let it be seen that way.
For his part, the lower ring of the South tribune of the Allianz Stadium in Turin will be closed for one match after the racist chants uttered by “the majority of the fans” of that sector.
According to ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, Juventus is evaluating the possibility of appealing the sanction against Cuadrado and the stadium area. However, the ‘bianconero’ team has not confirmed it.
an error occurred in the request
