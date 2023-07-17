Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is the Colombian player, from the generation of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, who has stayed the longest in the big teams in Europe.

The man born in Necoclí played eight seasons at Juventus, with a brilliant pace: 314 games, 26 goals and 65 assists. He won five Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups, and reached the Champions League final with Juve in the 2016/17 season. that they beat Real Madrid.

Juventus fired Cuadrado with honors and the player left a heartfelt message of thanks to the fans on his social networks:

Another great from Italy pays attention to Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

The press rumors spoke of Cuadrado being able to go to Turkey or Saudi Arabia. But now, the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, specialized in the transfer market, assured that the Colombian could reach another big club in Italy.

It treats of the Inter of Milan, that already would have arranged everything with him and that would announce his signing in the next days.

“Juan Cuadrado will sign until June 2024 as a new Inter player — medical tests are already booked early next week. Documents in preparation, it will be official next week,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

Juan Cuadrado will sign until June 2024 as a new Inter player — medical tests are already booked at the beginning of next week. ⚫️🔵🇨🇴 #transfers Documents being prepared, it will be official next week. Here we go ✔️ pic.twitter.com/2dLMHu7obk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023

Inter, in recent years, had not had many Colombian players, but several events made history with that shirt, especially Iván Ramiro Córdoba, who was part of the club’s moments of glory, including the League title of Champions in 2010.

Now, the club could open the door for Cuadrado to stay in the elite and play the Champions League again, now with other colors.

