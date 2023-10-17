Bad news arrives from Italy, Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado suffered a relapse of his injury and would miss Inter Milan’s next games again due to a tendon problem.

The player born in Necoclí, Antioquia, He was not called by coach Néstor Lorenzo for the Colombian National Team call because he did not have enough minutes in his legs. Furthermore, his recovery was confirmed a few days before the coach released his squad list.

Cuadrado’s failed plan

Inflammation in the left Achilles tendon and its condition will be re-evaluated next week

Thinking about recovering his physical form, Inter Milan would have asked the National Team not to call Cuadrado to recover 100% of the Achilles tendon injury he suffered on the first date of the South American qualifiers against Venezuela.

This Tuesday, the Gazzetta dello Sport revealed that Juan Guillermo Cuadrado suffered a relapse and his condition must be evaluated with full attention: “Inflammation in the left Achilles tendon and his condition will be re-evaluated next week. Unfortunately, for Inter, the former Juventus winger suffered a relapse and has already started a rehabilitation program with the staff to recover.”

Square absent with Inter

Cuadrado has only played 97 minutes so far this season

For this reason, it is ruled out the possibility to see the 35-year-old player in the next match on Saturday, October 21, where Inter Milan visits Torino for matchday 9 of Italian Serie A.

In addition, it is speculated that Cuadrado’s recovery times are going to be a few weeks, so it is speculated that will not be there next week on the third day of the group stage of the Champions League with the Italian team.

“Therefore, during the next two games, the Nerazzurri right wing will be the playing field for Denzel Dumfries and possibly Matteo Darmian. Cuadrado has only played 97 minutes so far this season, spread over four games,” the aforementioned media explained.

It is worth remembering that Juan Guillermo Cuadrado reappeared on the playing fields on October 7 after healing from the tendon injury, and played just over half an hour in the 2-2 draw between Inter Milan and Bologna.

