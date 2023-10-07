You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Cuadrado returned to play with Inter.
Cuadrado returned to play with Inter.
This is a big drop in Néstor Lorenzo’s call.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
D Y
After being two goals ahead on the scoreboard, the Inter This Saturday he missed a victory against Bologna (2-2) that could have helped him remain leader of Serie A.
Simone Inzaghi did not reserve anything after the Champions League victory against Benfica last Tuesday. Against Bologna it was the last game before the national team break and the possibility of leaving as the leader was enough for the coach to opt for a gala eleven that worked like a charm in the early stages.
And in the 13th minute, Inter led the San Siro by two goals. The first, in the 11th minute, a complicated header from Acerbi on a corner kick that opened the scoring; and, the second, a shot by Lautaro Martínez from outside the area in the 13th minute that increased the score with his tenth goal of the campaign and knocked out Bologna.
But irony of football, it was precisely the ‘Toro’ who fueled the match by committing a clear penalty that Ricardo Orsolini converted. A 2-1 that gave life to those coached by Thiago Motta, precisely a former Inter player. Because from that moment on the game changed completely. Inter got carried away from the goal and Bologna began to press, so much so that, in a very poorly managed counterattack defensively by the ‘nerazurri’ as soon as the second half began, Zirkzee found the equalizer.
Played Square
The game had as a novelty the reappearance of the Colombian player Juan Guillermo Cuadradowho had not had minutes after suffering tendinitis during his stay in the Colombian National Team.
Cuadrado is one of the notable casualties in the call for Nestor Lorenzo to face Uruguay and Ecuador.
Everything indicated that it was to preserve him after his recent physical problem, but with his reappearance this Saturday Cuadrado showed that he was fit.
Cuadrado started as a substitute and entered in the 55th minute, when the game was already tied at two goals.
SPORTS AND EFE
More sports news
D Y
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Guillermo #Cuadrado #National #Team #reappeared #Inter