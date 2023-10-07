After being two goals ahead on the scoreboard, the Inter This Saturday he missed a victory against Bologna (2-2) that could have helped him remain leader of Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi did not reserve anything after the Champions League victory against Benfica last Tuesday. Against Bologna it was the last game before the national team break and the possibility of leaving as the leader was enough for the coach to opt for a gala eleven that worked like a charm in the early stages.

And in the 13th minute, Inter led the San Siro by two goals. The first, in the 11th minute, a complicated header from Acerbi on a corner kick that opened the scoring; and, the second, a shot by Lautaro Martínez from outside the area in the 13th minute that increased the score with his tenth goal of the campaign and knocked out Bologna.

But irony of football, it was precisely the ‘Toro’ who fueled the match by committing a clear penalty that Ricardo Orsolini converted. A 2-1 that gave life to those coached by Thiago Motta, precisely a former Inter player. Because from that moment on the game changed completely. Inter got carried away from the goal and Bologna began to press, so much so that, in a very poorly managed counterattack defensively by the ‘nerazurri’ as soon as the second half began, Zirkzee found the equalizer.

Played Square

The game had as a novelty the reappearance of the Colombian player Juan Guillermo Cuadradowho had not had minutes after suffering tendinitis during his stay in the Colombian National Team.

Cuadrado is one of the notable casualties in the call for Nestor Lorenzo to face Uruguay and Ecuador.

Everything indicated that it was to preserve him after his recent physical problem, but with his reappearance this Saturday Cuadrado showed that he was fit.

Cuadrado started as a substitute and entered in the 55th minute, when the game was already tied at two goals.

SPORTS AND EFE

