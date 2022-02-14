Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, one step away from renewing with Juventus

After Juventus’ agonizing draw against Atalanta this Sunday, the Bianconero team seems to be adjusting the details to finalize the renewal of Colombian soccer player Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

In recent days, according to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, coach Massimiliano Allegri hinted that Cuadrado’s contract was a priority for the old team. “He is our needle of the balance”then said the DT.

Now, from what specialized journalists in the transfer market have advanced, his renewal is on the verge of becoming a reality.

Square’s renovation

The Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado would agree to continue at Juventus for a value of 5 million euros per yearas reported Monday by Nicolò Schira, an Italian journalist with a great reputation on the subject of hiring.

Apparently, as reported by Schira, the man born in Necoclí would sign a contract until 2023, with the option to extend for one more year.

Cuadrado, 33, has been with the Turin team since 2015.

SPORTS