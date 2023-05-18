Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is excited about the Europa League: “The goal is the final”

John William SquareColombian defender of Juventusasked his team to “play with the determination of the second part” of the first leg, which ended with a draw at one in Turin, the second leg of the Europa League semifinal on Thursday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium against the Sevilla, a rival to whom “if you give them possession of the ball, they will make things difficult.”

square wants ending

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in the match against Lazio.

Cuadrado, who appeared with his coach, Massimiliano Allegri, at the press conference that the Italian team offered on the scene of the match, in which he did not exercise as he had already done so in Turin in the morning, recalled that Juventus is ” a great team, but so is Sevilla”, which is why he considered Thursday’s match “a final”, which he faces “with all the desire to fight it to qualify”.

“It’s an opportunity for me and for the club. We must play with the determination to give ourselves this gift. It would be wonderful to win. I’ve played special games with this team and tomorrow’s is also special. The goal is the end“, added the right-handed side of the albinegra formation.

Juan Cuadrado celebrates a goal with Juventus.

The footballer from Antioquia, who will be 35 years old on May 26stressed that these types of matches “at a high level must be played with the desire to face the challenge” that involves measuring themselves “with a great rival” who will have an “ambience that will be the 12th player of Sevilla” and against which it will be “important to start from a solid defense to start playing from there”.

EFE

