The Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado He was presented this Monday as a new player of Atalantaafter undergoing and passing the respective medical examinations. The 36-year-old midfielder landed in Bergamo as a free agent and signed a contract until June 2025.

According to the criteria of

Squarewho last season played for Inter, the Scudetto champion, a team he joined from Juventus, has now moved to Atalanta as a free agent to complete the right flank, a position in which La Dea recently strengthened itself with the signing of Italian Raoul Bellanova.

The DT’s idea Gian Piero Gasperini, The goal of the Colombian who specifically requested his arrival is to have a competitive team for the Italian League and the Champions League. Juan Guillermo’s experience will contribute to a club that continues to grow.

Another challenge for Cuadrado

The Colombian, who became captain on several occasions with the Vecchia Signora in his last season (2022-23), a team in which he was an undisputed starter, was a luxury substitute for the champion and dominant Inter Italy in the last campaign (2023-24), although an injury to his Achilles tendon prevented him from finding the continuity he sought as a Nerazzurri.

Now, under the orders of Gian Piero Gasperini, in an Atalanta that will win the Europa League and compete in the Champions League, Square He is presented as a perfect alternative for the right lane and a great addition to increase the squad with a high-quality player with the necessary experience in big matches.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Photo:Atalanta Share

On his official Instagram account, the midfielder born in Necocli (Antioquia) He was grateful for the new opportunity presented to him in Europe, as it was the great objective he had for his professional career.

“And now, all glory to God, who can accomplish far more than we could ever ask or even imagine through His mighty power at work within us. Despite the options we had, we fought to the very end to remain at the highest level,” he said in a post.

SPORTS