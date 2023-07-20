Thursday, July 20, 2023
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is an Inter Milan player: salary and details of his transfer

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2023
in Sports
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado - Inter

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Photo:

Screenshots @Inter

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Cuadrado continues adding miles in Italy, a country that is practically his second home.

John William SquareThe 35-year-old is changing from Juventus Turin, where he has played eight seasons and with whom he did not reach an economic agreement for his renewal, for Inter Milan, with whom he signed for one season.

Cuadrado is from Inter Milan

“I am very happy for this wonderful opportunity in one of the best clubs in Europe. It is an honor to be here. I am very happy”assured Cuadrado to the Inter media.

The Colombian soccer player will continue playing in Italythe country in which he has developed his career after his beginnings at Independiente Medellín.

It will be his fifth club after playing in Udinese, Lecce, Fiorentina and Juventus, with a brief stint in English football, with little participation in a course at Chelsea.

(Also: Lionel Messi ‘humiliated’ by his son: watch the video of his presentation at Inter Miami.)

A new contract for Cuadrado

with Juventus, Cuadrado came to play 314 games and win eleven titles (five Italian Leagues, four Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups), before becoming the fifth Colombian player in the history of Inter Milan after Iván Córdoba, Nelson Rivas, Fredy Guarín and Jeison Murillo.

According to the Italian Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the transfer market, “Juan Cuadrado signs as a new Inter player on a free transfer: a one-year contract after completing the medical examination. 2.5 million euros net until July 2024”.

*With EFE

