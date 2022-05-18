Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado intercedes for Colombian soccer players

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

John William Square

John William Square.

Photo:

Vincent Pinto. AFP

The Juventus player left a message about it on his social networks.

Colombian soccer players have already said it, they want more participation, they want to be heard by the Dimayor, they want to be taken into account in the decisions of Colombian soccer.

What happened a few weeks ago in Montería, when Medellín did not go to play due to the armed strike and therefore lost the 3 points at the desk, was the straw that exceeded the cup.

See also  MotoGP | Portimao: Zarco gives pole to Ducati, fear for Bagnaia

Last weekend, as a protest, the footballers of the different teams raised their voices in a symbolic way, with a protest before the matches on date 20.

“We want to have a voice and a vote in the approval of regulations and calendars, since these continue to affect our rest periods and vacations due to the excessive number of games,” says the statement issued later by the Colombian Association of Soccer Players, Acolfutpro.

international support

This request received the immediate support of Falcao García, who from Spain spoke in favor of his colleagues.

“The footballers of our league need to be listened to as we are in other leagues in the world. Together we can build better working conditions for our football,” wrote the ‘Tigre’.

Now it was Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s turn, the player for Juventus and the Colombian National Team, who left a strong message on Wednesday.

“Football players in Colombia need to be listened to in order to improve their working conditions, agreement

SPORTS

See also  What could Atlético do to reverse the situation?
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Juan #Guillermo #Cuadrado #intercedes #Colombian #soccer #players

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fiat Panda, more versions and electric future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.