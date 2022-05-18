Juan Guillermo Cuadrado intercedes for Colombian soccer players

Colombian soccer players have already said it, they want more participation, they want to be heard by the Dimayor, they want to be taken into account in the decisions of Colombian soccer.

What happened a few weeks ago in Montería, when Medellín did not go to play due to the armed strike and therefore lost the 3 points at the desk, was the straw that exceeded the cup.

Last weekend, as a protest, the footballers of the different teams raised their voices in a symbolic way, with a protest before the matches on date 20.

“We want to have a voice and a vote in the approval of regulations and calendars, since these continue to affect our rest periods and vacations due to the excessive number of games,” says the statement issued later by the Colombian Association of Soccer Players, Acolfutpro.

international support

This request received the immediate support of Falcao García, who from Spain spoke in favor of his colleagues.

“The footballers of our league need to be listened to as we are in other leagues in the world. Together we can build better working conditions for our football,” wrote the ‘Tigre’.

Now it was Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s turn, the player for Juventus and the Colombian National Team, who left a strong message on Wednesday.

Soccer players in Colombia need to be heard to improve their working conditions, agreement and dialogue are the best way to achieve it – Juan Cuadrado (@Cuadrado) May 18, 2022

