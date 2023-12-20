Juan Guillermo Cuadrado He reached the breaking point of having to undergo surgery for an injury that has plagued him for some time and has prevented him from continuing at Inter.

The Colombian has had physical problems since October, when he played the first round of the tie with the National Team. But, even with his absence, he tried to stand out for Inter, he gave two assists and played in the match against Real Sociedad (0-0) in Champions League. Until he had to stop.

An injury specifically to the Achilles tendon has Cuadrado sidelined. The player, after medical recommendation, has decided to have surgery.

Cuadrado's message

The player from Antioquia will not be available in Inter's next match. Photo: Instagram: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

On his social networks, Cuadrado left a heartbreaking message telling about the situation he is suffering from.

“I have been struggling with tendon pain and done everything an athlete can do to recover, and I have even trained and played with pain that at times becomes unbearable and does not allow me to give 100%”Cuadrado begins his message.

“I burned through all the treatment options avoiding surgery, but the doctors tell me it could be worse if I don't make this decision,” he adds, confirming that he will go to the operating room.

“I have always been a footballer who gives everything, who always gives his best on and off the field. It makes me very sad in this time that I have not been able to do it for this great club that has given me a great opportunity,” says the Colombian player.

Now Cuadrado hopes to come out of his surgery successfully and begin his recovery period as soon as possible to return to the courts soon.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

