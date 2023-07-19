Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has already arrived in Italy to sign with Inter, video

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, at 35, still has football to stay in the elite of Europe. After eight years at Juventus, everything indicates that he will continue playing in Serie A.

Cuadrado played 314 games for Juventus in all competitions. He scored 26 goals and provided 65 assists. He has won Serie A five times, the Italian Cup four times and the Italian Super Cup twice.

In addition, in 2017, the man born in Necoclí reached the Champions League final with Juventus, who ended up losing to Real Madrid. That day he was expelled. The club decided not to renew Cuadrado’s contract, but fired him with honors on his social networks.

Inter, the new home of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Despite having a million-dollar offer to go to Saudi Arabia, Cuadrado made the decision to remain in Europe and his transfer to Inter, the current runner-up in the Champions League, is imminent.

Cuadrado arrived in Milan on Tuesday to present the medical examinations. If he overcomes them, it would be announced this Wednesday.

Cuadrado hopes to remain at a good level to continue contributing his talent to the Colombian National Team, with which he has been in 114 games, a figure that leaves him as the outfield player with the most appearances with the tricolor jersey.

SPORTS

More sports news