Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: hard blow at Juventus for being “too nervous”

Despite of Bad start for Juventus in Serie A and the early elimination from the Champions League, coach Massimiliano Allegri has gradually managed to raise the spirits of the team, transforming them into good recent results that have him fighting again for international quotas in Italy.

Within the starting list that Allegri has used, it has been the inclusion of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who has been indisputable in the Italian’s scheme and had also given him the confidence to be the captain of Juventus, but that role could change for the next games, since everything indicates that the Colombian carrying the tape has not convinced him.

This was expressed by the Italian coach, who backed his decision with Cuadrado’s “nerves”.

“Bonucci, when he plays, he is still the captain. I spoke with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who He’s been so nervous lately and I told him that I thought it would be better to let Danilo be the substitute, ”acknowledged coach Allegri about his decision.

The last time Cuadrado was seen with the captain’s tape was against Lecce, a match they won 1-0 away, but then against Inter the Colombian was not leading his team and that time the Brazilian Danilo did.

