Juan Guillermo Cuadrado criticized the treatment of the fans with the players

Colombia lost 0-1 with Peru and he was far from the option of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Sadness invaded the Colombian players, but some showed their faces, like Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

The defeat. A little uncomfortable with how the crowd reacted. We all have to be in the same faith, because as long as there is life there is hope. It’s not possible for things to be thrown at us at the end of the game, when we gave 100, we gave 200 percent. We wanted to win, we understand the frustration, but you have to have respect. I understand people’s pain, just like I do.

Lost the match. This kind of thing happens in football. We had options, but unfortunately we are not concrete. Peru had one and scored. We must learn from that. You have to keep trusting, there is hope.

How to change everything? Being more united than ever, believing in the approach of the ‘teacher’, believing that we can do it. Defeat is hard. We continue to trust in the great God we have. I trust my colleagues.

