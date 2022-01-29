Sunday, January 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado criticized the treatment of the fans with the players

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

John William Square

John William Square.

The player spoke of the fall with Peru in Barranquilla.

Colombia lost 0-1 with Peru and he was far from the option of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Sadness invaded the Colombian players, but some showed their faces, like Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

See also  Fans demand a Smash with Activision Blizzard characters

It may interest you: (Colombia moves away from Qatar: alarming defeat against Peru!)

The defeat. A little uncomfortable with how the crowd reacted. We all have to be in the same faith, because as long as there is life there is hope. It’s not possible for things to be thrown at us at the end of the game, when we gave 100, we gave 200 percent. We wanted to win, we understand the frustration, but you have to have respect. I understand people’s pain, just like I do.

Lost the match. This kind of thing happens in football. We had options, but unfortunately we are not concrete. Peru had one and scored. We must learn from that. You have to keep trusting, there is hope.

How to change everything? Being more united than ever, believing in the approach of the ‘teacher’, believing that we can do it. Defeat is hard. We continue to trust in the great God we have. I trust my colleagues.

It may interest you: (The Colombian National Team no longer depends on itself: the accounts)

See also  Maradona, the auction is a flop. And it was extended by 10 days.

sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Guillermo #Cuadrado #criticized #treatment #fans #players

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Work Toyota in vehicle to explore the lunar surface

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.