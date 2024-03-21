The Colombia selection is ready to face the first of two friendly matches, which serve as preparation for the Copa América 2024. Tomorrow they will play against England and on Tuesday against Romania. He DT Nestor Lorenzo He called up 26 players.

On its profile on the social network Instagram, the Colombian Football Federation made a publication in which the group and coaching staff were seen in various training sessions accompanied by the post “Every day that passes… you are more proud to be here.” Cuadrado commented on the publication: “Aaa noooooo, now that is Colombia, how beautiful.”

The Colombian Football Federation responded to the comment of the Inter Mián midfielder, in Italy, with some emojis.

It should be remembered that Cuadrado has been off the field since last December after suffering an injury to his Achilles heel.

Colombia will play at 3:00 pm, tomorrow, Friday, against Spain, one of the great candidates to win Euro 2024 and current champion of the Nations League, which won last year after defeating Croatia in kicks from the penalty spot. .

