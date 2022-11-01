The premature removal of Juventus in the Champions League after a disastrous run (four defeats in five games), he now makes Serie A a priority goal for the ‘bianconeri’, starting this weekend on matchday 12, with the Colombian John William Squareor ready for battle.

In it, the ‘Juve’ visits the Lecce (17th) without much margin for error, since the Turin team is only eighth in the standings, ten points behind the leader Napoli.

Juventus have four games left before the break in the championship for the World Cup in Qatar-2022.

They include above all two high-profile duels, against Inter Milan (November 6) and Lazio (November 13).

The Naples, The only undefeated team in this Serie A, they are in a spectacular moment, with twelve consecutive victories, taking into account all competitions.

Cuadrado, like the rest of the club’s players, has received serious criticism and there are even people who ask for his departure, but he doesn’t see it that way.

“A great team like Juventus must go out onto the pitch with desire, determination and anger for not having achieved the goal. We have to go out onto the pitch with strength and courage to push ourselves to do well in the next games,” said the Colombian.

And he added: “We are doing some good games, others not so much, but it is part of the growth path. I think we will soon find the spirit of Juventus, which is to fight until the end and we have shown it in the last Serie A games” .

At 34 years old, the midfielder warns that he is part of the group, feeling good, despite the bad times he is going through.

“I feel like an important player in the group. This also means having responsibilities even in the most difficult moments, when things do not work out. If you work and give 100 percent, sooner or later the good performances will come back,” she said.

“I’m happy to be here, I feel like a family, I’ve played almost my entire career. I’m grateful to Juventus, but I only think about the team and we’ll think about the future later,” he said.

