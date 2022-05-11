Already defeated by Inter in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’ a year ago and in the Super Cup last January, Juventus will try to win the only trophy they aspire to and avoid a blank season, against a hungry Inter who dreams of the treble, on Wednesday in Rome in the Cup final, this Wednesday, at 2 pm (ESPN).

Juve fears closing a season in white for the first time in more than a decade, since the 2010-2011 season, before its long dominance in Serie A, with nine consecutive league titles, 5 cups and as many Super Cups. Meanwhile, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, one of the stars of the ‘bianconero’ team, is the protagonist of a singular ‘controversy’ in the locker room. Everything, because of a ‘bad joke’.

(Be sure to read: James Rodríguez: Luis Díaz and Liverpool or Real Madrid to win the Champions League?).

Cuadrado’s ‘joke’

In a video posted by Juventus on its official ‘TikTok’ account, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is seen entering a club training session to the rhythm of ‘Danza Kuduro’.

The footage shows how Cuadrado, after dancing too effusively, decides to do what the clip editor classifies as ‘The killer step’.

Said ‘step’ is actually about throwing a kind of ball to his teammate Manuel Locatelli, who, after avoiding the impact, throws himself at the Colombian in annoyance. Luckily, as far as you can see, the issue did not get bigger.

(Remember that if you read us from the EL TIEMPO App, you can watch the video here).

SPORTS