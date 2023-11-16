Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has been off the field for more than a month. His last game was with Inter Milan against Bologna, in Serie A, on October 7. Since then he has been in the process of rehabilitation due to inflammation in the Achilles tendon.

His recovery has taken longer than expected, so Inter Milan could change their plans in the next transfer market.

As reported by journalist Felipe Sierra on his social networks, Cuadrado’s recovery would be slower, so that his injury does not worsen.

In a trill, Sierra assured that “It works differently but if you can force it, it is very difficult to recover.

After spending eight years at Juventus, Cuadrado arrived at Inter Milan in July but has only been able to play four games, which has represented a loss for the team.

“Like all tendinitis that affects muscles that cannot rest, relapse is not unusual. Care must be taken that chronic inflammation does not cause damage to the tendon structure. In very severe cases, damage to the tendon can even produce an acute event, a rupture.“, highlighted Alessandro Massé, director of Orthopedics at the Citta Hospital in Turin, to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

A change of plans for Inter?

With Cuadrado’s slow recovery, rumors of a possible change of plans by coach Simone Inzaghi are increasing.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, an expert in transfers, lor more likely it is that surprises will come in the next transfer market.

Through a Twitch broadcast, Moretto commented: “I can say one more thing: I do not rule out that Inter return to the winger market in January, because the player is not feeling well.”

He also highlighted that “Inter could go to the winter market to reinforce itself.”

The injury also affected the Colombian National Team, as he could not be called up for the qualifying matches. Coach Nestor Lorenzo stated that his decision was in favor of the recovery of the Necoclí player.

“Blessings my team. A lot of combo, with everyone for these dates. God bless you,” Cuadrado published on his social networks after the announcement of those called up.

