Juan Guillermo Cuadrado announces news that saddens him and his family

Sad news mourns the family of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Colombian player for Inter Milan and the Colombian Senior National Team.

The footballer himself was in charge of making the announcement, through a story on his Instagram account.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and his grandfather Photo: Instagram: @cuadrado

Cuadrado reported the death of his grandfather, Miguel Ángel Bello, with a heartfelt message.

“Rest in peace, grandfather. God have you in his kingdom,” Juan Guillermo wrote in a message with two photographs, one of him hugging Michelangelo and another of him alone.

Bello was 95 years old and was very close to the footballer’s upbringing. At first, he didn’t even like soccer, but his grandson’s growth in the sport made his enthusiasm begin to grow.

“His destiny was to kick, even if it was a doll’s head, anything that was round,” Bello said in an interview with the newspaper El Colombiano in 2014. And in it, he recalled that Cuadrado did not like to play any game. something different than kicking a ball when I was a child. Bello lived in the Casablanca neighborhood of Necoclí and for many years he lived from agriculture, in an area that lives off the consumption of bananas.

EL TIEMPO expresses a greeting of solidarity to Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and his family.

