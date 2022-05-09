Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and the ‘selfie’ of the ‘scandal’

The Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Álvaro Morata and Leonardo Bonucci were protagonists of an event that forced them to apologize on social networks.

Cuadrado being took a ‘selfie’ in the bathroom and in the background Bonucci is seen naked, something that the fans who are still in that network at the Colombian wheel realized.

Morata and Cuadrado react immediately, they apologized and the flyer deleted the post.

Sure, a lot of people noticed. Morata alone has more than 16.5 million followers.



The players clarified that the photo was taken without any intention. “Sorry,” Morata wrote on his networks.



This is the photo photo, which generated criticism and laughter.

