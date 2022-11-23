Just a few hours after entering the gastronomic firmament, the Murcian chef Juan Guillamón has returned to Murcia to fully immerse himself in his kitchen and continue to simmer the recipe for success that led him to achieve his first Michelin star on Tuesday with Alma mater. Between congratulatory messages and diners who congratulate him, Guillamón confesses to LA VERDAD the secret of his success: taking care of the product and cooking, as well as betting on room service and trying to improve every day, points that he assures that he will not They are going to change.

After going through some of the most prestigious kitchens in Spain (Etxaurren, Arzak and Cabaña Buenavista are examples of this), as well as having been a chef for the Ferrari team, Guillamón decided to bet on his own project, which opened its doors in 2019 Three and a half years have been enough for the Murcian chef to manage to sneak into the gastronomic Olympus.

-How did you receive the news?

-It was a huge emotion. My team lived it in Alma Mater, since they met at the venue to see the gala, and I and my wife in Toledo. It was an almost indescribable emotion. They were very, very happy moments.

-Are you going to celebrate?

-Yes, we are going out to dinner tonight all together, the whole team, because I think we have to celebrate it.

-Do you plan to introduce any changes in the menu or in your way of working?

-No. We are going to continue in our line, which is to try to improve every day, try to push a little every day, even a little. We are not going to change anything in our way of working, we are going to continue with our menu and the tasting menu. Yes, we will make changes, as we have been doing up to now. Not very radical, gradual, both in à la carte dishes and in the tasting menu, which we plan to increase a little and change some dishes, include some more products. We are going to focus a lot on the plant world and we will touch on ingredients that come out according to the season. Both from here in Murcia, as well as Mediterranean cuisine and other places.

-What do you want to convey with your proposal?

-I base myself on something as simple as eating well. For us, eating well means using a product that is as fresh and of the highest quality as possible; take great care of the cooking points; the flavor of the elements that are combined in a dish. We look for the flavors to be the ones that surprise the diner’s palate and as a result of that introduce other notes, other nuances, more aroma, colors, presentation, techniques and concepts.

-Which chefs have influenced your way of understanding cooking?

I admire many cooks. I have been lucky enough to work with many great chefs and it is something I am very proud of. I have learned a lot from all of them. I do owe Pablo González the responsibility he has had in my training, and I owe him a lot.

-How important are the products of the Region of Murcia in AlmaMater?

-I am from Murcia, it is my land and it is where I had always considered opening a restaurant one day, in Murcia. I like my land and I am very fond of everything that is ours. It’s the people, the product. In the plant world we are privileged. We also have very good fish and meat. We are not closed to using ingredients from other places, but we always like to use those from here, wink at more traditional dishes from the Region and introduce them, without it being a necessity, but that they are somewhere on the menu.

Juan Guillamón, in a white jacket, poses with his Alma Mater team, this Wednesday, after receiving the Michelin star. /



Vicente Vicens / agm



-What role does the room have in your proposal?

– It’s all important. Without a good room service, the whole concept of Alma Mater is lost, it collapses. The customer’s perception, if they don’t have a good dining room service, drops a lot, no matter how good the kitchen is. That is why both the kitchen and the living room have to be strong.

-Beyond all the messages and calls you are receiving, have you noticed an increase in reservations?

We have noticed it a lot. But not since this morning, but from the moment the Michelin star appeared on the screen. The phone has not stopped ringing and the application does not stop receiving reservations continuously.

-What is your recipe for success?

-I suppose that it is necessary to have a good part of talent, a good idea, a good plan, and it is necessary to have a good team to execute it. And above all a lot of work and confidence in the project. And more work.

-They say that the great chefs are now the new rock stars. What perception do you have of the current gastronomic scene?

-I would have liked to be a First Division footballer, a rock star or if not already a cook (laughs). I am very happy with my profession and with the role I have to play. The truth is that the kitchen is at a boiling moment at a social and media level and, why not say it, in the Region of Murcia we are at a great moment, with many chefs who are emerging and very professional projects.