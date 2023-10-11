Thursday, October 12, 2023, 01:02



Juan Guillamón, chef of AlmaMater, a Murcia restaurant with a Michelin star, yesterday enjoyed the well-deserved privilege of presenting his cuisine in the overwhelming auditorium of the Kursaal palace, within the program of San Sebastián Gastronomika, whose 25th edition closed yesterday. A day in which, among others, chefs of the stature of Begoña Rodrigo, Ricard Camarena and Nacho Manzano participated. And he did so by presenting several of the creations on his tasting menu, from its starting point – traditional snacks imprinted in the memory of all Murcians – to the sophisticated and elegant updates; and highlighting the processes that our brain uses when responding to sensory stimuli. “Our proposal is focused on flavor and the emotions linked to it,” said the chef who, when referring to his restaurant’s tasting menu, explained that he intends to “distribute throughout the menu peaks of flavor, continuous contrasts, because the pleasure is more intense if it is discontinuous. Guillamón pointed out that “we are talking about emotions of memories, of that memory that each diner carries inside, and our role is to evoke all that through the stimuli that the kitchen provides.”

The memory phenomenon in which a perception – especially through smell – evokes an associated memory is known as Proust’s madeleine, and Guillamón very consciously uses this phenomenon to appeal to the emotions of his diners. From a Murcian salad he traveled to a tartlet with a cream of smoked pear tomatoes (smell) with an eel tartare as a substitute for cod; A photograph of a traditional sailor served as the beginning of a journey through time towards a tartlet in which the use of crunchy pickles (ear) stimulates chewing – and salivation – to encourage you to continue eating; A cheese bonbon that looks like a dessert serves to evoke those endorphins that we secrete at the sight of something sweet, a flavor for which we are evolutionarily conditioned; and a “traditional” horse turned into an airy fritter with a carabinero tartare seasoned with a vegetable bolognese that is eaten with the fingers – like all these bites – and therefore appeals to perception through the touch of texture and temperature. Once again the chef put us in a time machine to travel to so many neighborhood and town bars that have accompanied us throughout our lives between those bites so associated with pleasurable moments.

Guillamón finished his presentation with an oyster fried in tempura to give it that crunchy touch that contrasts so much with the mellowness of its meat, accompanied by citrus touches, stimulating the taste buds and seaweed powder to provoke marine reminiscences.

Traditional flavors, refined techniques of great classic cuisine, avant-garde aesthetics and a cosmopolitan look at local products and recipes define a succulent and elegant cuisine. With Proust as a guide.

Historical walk through Bullas led by Salvador Fernández Salvador Fernández has the pantry of the Northwest region between his eyebrows. From his double restaurant –Borrego Canalla and Borrego Tradición e Innovación–, the Bullas chef is committed to the DOP Bullas for his wines, which he uses profusely; for the Segureño lamb, the Murcian flat; by mushrooms; for Calasparra rice, but also for seafood, which is not that far away… in fact, one of the stars of your table is a red prawn that is roasted in front of the diner buried in burning salt taken from the oven . “El Borrego is the landscape brought to the mouth, it is the tradition of our grandmothers and mothers passed through the protocols of contemporary cuisine,” defines the chef. Yesterday, in one of the rooms of the Kursaal, he gave a culinary interpretation of the various civilizations that have historically passed through the southeast, from the discovery of fire, to the Iberians, the Romans and the Arabs. Sensible creativity, precise techniques without extravagance, and impeccable product.