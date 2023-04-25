The Venezuelan opponent Juan Guaidó assured that he traveled to Colombia to seek international support for Venezuelans in the midst of the foreign ministers’ summit that will take place this April 25 in Bogotá.

Through a statement, the political leader mentioned that he crossed the border between the countries on foot and that he will hold meetings with the Venezuelan diaspora so that the “rights of Venezuelans count”.

(Keep reading: Guaidó is at risk because he entered Colombia inappropriately: Álvaro Leyva).

“I will hold meetings with the Venezuelan diaspora, whom the Maduro regime has expelled and is denying them their basic rights, and to participate in this year’s primary and presidential elections“, he said in the statement.

In the same way, Guaidó hopes that this summit can guarantee that the Maduro regime returns to negotiations in Mexico and agree on a schedule for “free and fair elections as a solution to the conflict”.

(Also: What does the Venezuelan opposition expect from the summit in Bogotá? Juan Guaidó speaks).

Dear Venezuelans, today April 24 I want to inform you of the following in this statement. Later I will be communicating with you again about our next steps. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/340tfoJRHP — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 24, 2023

“Our fight is for the rights of Venezuelans to count. For the vote to count, I will continue to raise the demands of our Venezuelans in exile who claim to participate in the primary, the presidential elections and those that will follow“, keep going.

For his part, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva assured that he does not know Juan Guaidó and reiterated that he is not invited to the conference on April 25, since neither the opposition nor Chavismo will participate.

More news:

Guaidó responds to Petro for a proposal on “political dialogue in Venezuela”

Venezuela: why is there a division in the opposition over the primary elections?

The threads that move behind the interest in Monomers

Pamela Avendano

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL