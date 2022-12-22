The majority of opponents who supported the self-proclamation of Juan Guaidó as president in charge of Venezuela in 2019 called on Wednesday for the elimination of the so-called interim government headed by the former deputy, which is recognized by the US and other countries.

“The proposal would be the elimination of the entire interim government, with the exception of three instances that we consider necessary for the defense of assets abroad,” the former deputy said at a press conference. Alfonso Marquinaon behalf of 69 of the 112 deputies elected in 2015, whose term expired in January 2021.

He explained that these three “instances” will be the boards created to deal with issues of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the Central Bank (BCV) and an executive commission that will deal with matters related to the “defense of assets in the abroad”, which are under the power of the so-called interim government.

This executive committee, he added, ensure transparency in the use of resources.

Marquina assured that the proposal seeks to keep active the National Assembly (Parliament) elected in 2015 – which does not recognize the legitimacy of the Legislature installed in 2021 with a strong official majority – only to legislate around the protection of Venezuela’s resources abroad.

The former parliamentarians, grouped into four opposition parties, advanced their intention to modify the “transition statute”, the road map created after Guaidó’s self-proclamation, to eliminate the figure of the interim presidency and “reorder” the efforts of anti-Chavismo.

“After four years, the political process (…) has weakened and is not perceived as an option for real political change, it has not achieved the expected liberation objectives and the country demands new paths that lead us to democracy” , reads the statement, also signed by 34 substitute legislators from the previous Parliament.

Marquina assured that The interim government “is not the raison d’être of the democratic struggle”but that it was a “necessary instrument, at the time, to achieve international dialogue and the protection of assets” and that now these three “executive representations” will be in charge of it, “with autonomy and independence” .

EFE