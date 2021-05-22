Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó works hard to return to dialogue. After launching his proposal for the National Salvation Agreement, he focuses relentlessly on preparations to go to the negotiation with the regime of Nicolás Maduro.

In an interview with Clarion By videoconference from his office in Caracas, the 37-year-old politician responded to Argentine President Alberto Fernández, who said days ago that “the problem of human rights was gradually disappearing” in Venezuela.

In the environment of the legislator’s team, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by fifty countries, one breathes a lot of skepticism about the new dialogue open.

It is feared that Maduro will kick the agreement again, as has happened in previous processes. But today it has international support, which is an advantage that it did not have before.

-What do you think about the president of Argentina Alberto Fernández declaring that “little by little the violation of human rights had disappeared in Venezuela”?

-First, the violation of human rights in Venezuela in the midst of a brutal dictatorship is not relativizable, much less crimes against humanity, if anyone knows it is Argentina, which has lived through a very severe and very painful dictatorship.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández said days ago that the human rights problem “was disappearing” in Venezuela. Photo: AFP

– In the view of the Argentine president, are the problems in Venezuela over?

-They have gotten worse. The second thing is that human rights have disappeared, the right to choose, the right to life when there is discrimination even with the anticovid vaccine. A tragedy cannot be normalized for ideological sympathies. On the contrary, they must fight for fundamental rights and for free and fair elections. There are the reports of the UN, the accusations of the International Criminal Court, the denunciations in the OAS, of the democratic alternative of the national Parliament. Human rights violations by censorship or by removing the media or an entire newspaper by taking away its building (El Nacional) do not disappear. What the regime wants to disappear is human beings and not human rights.

-What would you ask President Fernández?

-What we ask is very simple: if Fernández wants to talk about the human rights situation in Venezuela, we are fully available to deliver the reports from the UN and other organizations.

-Do you think that Fernández seeks to give Maduro a boost?

-Of course, again it seeks to relativize the violation of human rights, which can lead to normalize a dictatorship and this does not help the defense of human rights. If President Fernández needs additional information, we are available to provide them.

“If Fernández wants to talk about the human rights situation in Venezuela, we are available to deliver the UN reports to him.”

– Could it be that they want to reduce the support for their “interim government” that Argentina had given them before?

-They have been very clear. From the beginning they have called the Maduro regime a dictatorship. They have made reference to the violation of human rights. That not only remains, but has gotten worse. Even under the protection that they have given to the irregular armed terrorist groups. And the dejection of the Colombian Jesús Santrich in Venezuela.

-How are the preparations for the dialogue table with the Maduro regime going?

-We have been working intensively on the National Salvation Agreement in an important way. We have been in contact with our allies in the international community, the United States, the European Union, Norway, the Lima Group to seek support in various directions.

-What do they ask of you?

-Firstly, to achieve a facilitator, mediators and guarantors of the process, understanding that there is skepticism of course with the regime given that we have gone through other negotiation processes that have not been sufficient to lead to free and fair elections. The Salvation Agreement is for the catastrophe and the emergency to find a solution for the country.

-Plus?

-We have also been working to designate a broad commission that represents the civil sector and the country in general for this process that is coming.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said he is willing to dialogue with the opposition. oto: REUTERS

-Can you advance some names of the negotiating commission?

-No, in the next few days we will be announcing the names of those who will represent us in the potential negotiation process. We have been working to appoint a broad commission that represents civil society and the country in general for that process that is coming.

-How has the international reaction been?

-There is a very good disposition to advance in a new political negotiation and not to waste time not only on the part of the OAS, but also of the United States, the EU and Josep Borrell who are going to accompany us in this agreement in a comprehensive manner.

-Would the United States and the EU be represented in the face of sanctions?

-We are in conversation with all the countries involved. They have already expressed their support for the process. We have not yet determined the mechanism and what will be the figure, that of the observers, mediators and guarantors. We will see which country is in the disposition to accompany us specifically.

-Will the members of the previous frustrated dialogues participate in the future commission?

-We are evaluating, we do not rule out anything. We have previous experiences in the Dominican Republic to form the best commission to bring the Salvation Agreement to fruition.

– Do you have any fear that the dialogue will fail again because Maduro kicks the table?

-That is a possibility that always occurs in any process because of how complex it represents. There is natural skepticism towards the regime and there is the possibility that they will be mocked, that is why we look for guarantors and facilitators in this whole process.

-What did Norway say?

-Norway has shown willingness.

-Have you had any contact and contact with the regime?

-We’re on it. It will be through a formal process, the facilitation of the allies, such as Norway, we must be serious, the country cannot take any more mockery.

-Would it be in Caracas or outside the country?

-For us it is indifferent. Third countries are always sought, that will be part of what we will discuss with the facilitators.

-What would the schedule of the elections be like, first the presidential, legislative and third the regional ones?

-It has to be an electoral schedule that guarantees a solution to the country. A solution passes through presidential and parliamentary elections with conditions. Regional and municipal should be included. The regime avoids it. In 2018 they brought it forward six months, they advanced the elections, and they have played as part of the cheating process, when we talk about the electoral schedule, it must include the presidential one by any means.

“When we talk about the electoral schedule, it must include the presidential one by any means.”

-And does that any route include the presidential recall referendum next year?

-What guarantees a solution will be part of the discussion, it must include the presidential one.

– And for the next regionals in November, will there be any support, at least discreet, on your part for the opposition candidates?

-My position is that Venezuelans have the right to choose and that their choice be respected. It did not happen like that in 2015, nor 2017 nor 2018 unfortunately. We want to choose with guarantees and we deserve it. It is not going to happen that I elect a governor and they appoint me a protector, or they revoke the acts as happened in Bolívar state.

-If any of the G4 members (parties that support the interim) decide to participate unilaterally or with a borrowed card, would you support it?

-The decision will be in unity, which benefits Venezuela and the democratic struggle and not just a leader or a group under an arbitrator such as the CNE protected and illegitimate of origin by the dictatorship.

-What do you think of the new National Electoral Council (CNE) when your opposition vice president Enrique Márquez says that it is fairly transparent and reliable?

-Saying moderately reliable is unacceptable. Nobody understands it. This is a supervised CNE that depends on the Executive and is kidnapped by the dictatorship. Our Magna Carta does not speak of three rectors of Chavismo and two of the opposition. The Constitution does not speak of bias but of independent and impartial rectors. The dictatorship puts more gasoline on the fire, an isolated election and the CNE is not going to put out the fire or the dictatorship or wash the face of the dictatorship.

Caracas, special

CB