The Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has proposed this Tuesday to the government of Nicolás Maduro a political pact, which has the international community as guarantor, in order to approve a schedule of fair and verifiable presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections; It also calls for the massive entry of vaccines, the release of political prisoners, the reinstitutionalization of the country and the return of the exiles.

In return, Guaidó offers Maduro the commitment that all the political rights of Chavismo will be respected, the beginning of a transitional justice process and that the personal and collective sanctions that weigh on the Bolivarian regime and his party will be gradually lifted, accused of having organized the disputed presidential elections of 2018, in which the re-election of Maduro was guaranteed. The initiative has been called by its promoters “Agreement to save Venezuela.”

“Nobody trusts the dictatorship,” added Guaidó in a recorded message that is already circulating on social networks. “What we are proposing we will only achieve if we have greater pressure, both national and international.”

Guaidó formulates this proposal to Maduro at a time when versions increase about the proximity of a new mediation of the Norwegian government; and while the Chavista regime makes some important concessions to its adversaries, such as the appointment of a National Electoral Council with an opposition presence, the authorization of humanitarian aid to enter the country, and the recognition of state crimes committed in Venezuela by Chavista officials.

Maduro’s measures seek to send persuasive messages to the International Criminal Court, which has found merits to prosecute the Venezuelan State for crimes against humanity, and in a context in which there is an attempt to approach the government of Joe Biden in the United States. United.

The appointment of the new National Electoral Council – in an agreement that Maduro advanced with an opposition faction in which Henrique Capriles Radonski and Stalin González stand out – has been awakening the interest of regional leaders to participate in the elections of governors and mayors this year. In most of them rests the certainty that the terrible social structure of the country will allow them to obtain victories, regardless of the rigged decisions of the Chavista institutions. Such circumstance tends to move the floor to the current strategy of Juan Guaidó.

In his message, Guaidó alluded to “the false dilemma” of the governor’s elections, “with a CNE that we do not recognize, and that Maduro controls.” Maduro’s next lure, Guaidó said, “must find us united. To the leaderships that for years have sacrificed for this country and see an opportunity in that milestone, count on me to fight for true electoral conditions that allow us to choose, not go into a trap ”.

Recently, Carlos Ocariz, fundamental leader of the Primero Justicia party, the same from Capriles – with an interest in applying his name to the governorship of Miranda state – proposed a process in which the leadership of the opposition is relegitimized. “We are certainly a majority, but disorganized and disorderly. I propose that we start the process of re-legitimation of the entire leadership in Venezuela, from parishes, municipalities and states ”.

Guaidó advances a play in which he tries to coincide with his internal opponents in the opposition, summoning consultative mechanisms, but placing a line of minimum parameters. “Protecting governance spaces is very important,” he added. “But without falling for the lies of the regime. If this effort is not included in a general negotiation framework, with the help of the democratic world, the dictatorship will continue to cheat and steal every election, ”he said.

The electoral pulse is gaining strength within the parties that support Guaidó, the largest and most important of the opposition. Especially in Democratic Action, the oldest of all, and the one with the longest electoral tradition in the country. The leaders of these parties, who continue to deliberate on the issue, limit themselves to declaring that they will continue to fight “to obtain suitable electoral conditions to participate,” along the same lines and under the same terms proposed by Juan Guaidó.

“I want to send a message to those who have legitimate aspirations in our country, including those who have already led the opposition for several years,” concluded Guaidó, clearly alluding to Capriles. “I am willing to facilitate and participate in mechanisms that allow us to build the best possible unit. But conspiring with the dictatorship to legitimize each other as a government and loyal opposition, does not lead to freedom, but rather to submission and normalization of this tragedy “

