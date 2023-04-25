Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó denounced this Tuesday (25) that he was expelled from Colombia on a flight to the United States, after the “persecution” and “threats” of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro “extended” to the Andean country, where he had arrived to meet with the delegations that will participate in the conference on the Venezuelan dialogue.

“After 60 hours driving to get to Bogota, fleeing the persecution of the dictatorship, defying the Maduro regime, they are taking me out of Colombia. The persecution of the dictatorship has unfortunately spread to Colombia today”, said the former deputy , who is banned from leaving Venezuela for responding to several lawsuits.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Guaidó indicated that he traveled on a commercial flight to the US in the face of “threats” to his family by the “Maduro regime” and promised to provide “more details” in the coming hours. Furthermore, she commented that she had gone to Colombia to “bring the voice of millions who want a better country, who want a solution”.

Guaidó added that he hopes that the twenty countries invited to the international conference, convened by Colombian President Gustavo Petro to unblock the negotiations between the Maduro government and the anti-Chavismo, “can talk about democracy, respect for human rights, the integrity of those who are being persecuted today”.

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported in a statement on Monday (24) that “in the afternoon, Migration from Colombia took Juan Guaidó, a Venezuelan who was in Bogotá illegally, to El Dorado Airport in order to check his departure in a commercial airline to the United States, overnight”.

The Colombian government, which wants to act as a mediator between Chavismo and the opposition, denied that it “has provided a plane” to transfer him, and stated that Guaidó would have already purchased the plane ticket to Miami.

His participation in this Tuesday’s international conference – in which neither Chavismo nor the opposition will participate – was not expected, but the opponent intended to hold meetings with the invited countries and meetings with the Venezuelan diaspora, estimated at almost three million immigrants residing in the Colombia, according to United Nations agencies. The Colombian Foreign Ministry stressed that it had not invited “Mr. Juan Guaidó to this space, which is why his presence at the conference is not expected.”