“Enough of so much persecution” is the request made by Juan Guaidó, an opponent of the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Through a video shared on his social networks, the leader of the Voluntad Popular party assured that several sources informed him of a possible arrest warrant against him.

“Maduro would be about to issue an arrest warrant against me, based on 100% false accusations,” the former deputy wrote.

As stated in his alert, Guaidó points out that Maduro and his spokesmen they have been directly threatening you him and “his people”.

“They will revive the lies, of which they have not presented any evidence,” he mentions, referring to the case of the Monomeros company, for which they have been pointing out.

It may interest you: (The threads that move behind the interest in Monomers)

“I personally ordered the external audit. We investigated and acted,” he explains about the time in which he was recognized by other leaders as interim president and was in charge of the company.

For his part, Guaidó defends himself and points out that this would be an excuse to deprive him of his freedom and not to participate in the next 2024 elections in Venezuela.

“In the same way that they have arrested opposition leaders on false accusations of terrorism, for example, they will continue to invent falsehoods about me because we have defied the regime from day one,” he says in the video.

This morning I received the information — from three different sources — that Maduro was about to issue an arrest warrant against me, based on 100% false accusations. Here is my public complaint for this alleged attack against my freedom and that of other members of the opposition: — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 3, 2023

In its complaint, the opposition leader speaks directly to Maduro and tells him “If you arrest me, the world will continue to see you for what you are, a dictator.”

And he made a special appeal to the international community. “I ask that we not allow these dictators to act with impunity and get away with it,” mentioning what has happened to opponents in countries like Russia and Nicaragua.

Juan Guaidó had announced his participation in primary elections

The Voluntad Popular party announced that Juan Guaidó will be a candidate for the opposition primaries to be held on next october. The internal elections will also be attended by Henrique Capriles and María Corina Machado.

According to the Polianalitic pollster, Guaidó has 7 percent approval from the people, below the 14 percent of María Corina Machado or 9 percent of Henrique Capriles.

The Venezuelan opposition will choose on October 22 the candidate who will face Chavismo in the presidential elections –scheduled for 2024 on a date yet to be defined–, as announced by the National Primary Commission (CNP), the body that will govern the process.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news