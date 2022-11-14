Juan Grabois (Buenos Aires, 39 years old) is one of the most influential social leaders in Argentina. Close to Pope Francis, he supports former President Cristina Kirchner, but with nuances. A lawyer, raised in a wealthy family, he gave up everything to lead the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE) and of the Confederation of Workers of the Popular Economy (CTEP). Grabois is back from a tour of Europe, where he compared community experiences. In this interview with EL PAÍS, held at his office in Buenos Aires, he talks about the relationship between Peronism and the picketing movements, the need for a popular economy in a country with 36% of the poor, and the danger that social organizations will be just a vaccine against an eventual social explosion.

Ask: What is the popular economy?

Response: We propose a trinitarian economy. First, an efficient public sector that deals with strategic issues, such as quality health and education. Second, a private sector that is efficient and competitive and not the lumpen bourgeoisie that complains about the State but at the same time is totally protected and subsidized. The third leg is the community sector, a diversity that is an entire ecosystem. Today, the popular economy is dispersed, it works on its own in subsistence activities: itinerant sales, the cardboard collector, the one who has a shop in the neighborhood. That popular economy needs to insert itself into the system. It is necessary to move from that informal subsistence economy to an organized popular community economy.

P. Is that possible?

R. It is not just an expression of desire. There is a community sector where, and I say this from my experience, people are happier, even if they earn less. It has to do with the fact that the first two sectors do not absorb the entire population, that happens here and it happens in Germany as well. So building this three-thirds economy is a challenge for the future. An economy where there is land, roof and work is possible. It is a reformist and moderate utopia. We are not asking for anything radical, we are not talking about the socialization of the means of production, which was the ideal of the socialist revolution. If we talk about an agrarian reform, we do it from an environmental perspective that does not destroy wetlands or forests, for example.

P. Argentina is less than a year away from presidential elections. How are social movements going to position themselves?

R. In Argentina there are two broad political camps. One sector explicitly vindicates neoliberal policies and has a certain contempt for the popular classes. The other party does not agree with neoliberal policies and proposes greater public intervention in terms of redistribution and access to rights. Within these two great fields there are very large nuances and there are turncoats, people who claim to be in one field but are in the other. What we are not going to tolerate is another candidacy from a moderate center that wants to look good with everyone.

P. Are you talking about President Fernández, whom they supported?

R. When we won the elections in 2019, our president said that we had to start with the last ones to reach everyone, and the last ones are worse off. There was a table against hunger and it was dissolved last week. Is there no more hunger in Argentina? They said that we were going to solve the two problems left by the macrismo, poverty and debt, and it was not done.

P. Was that what fractured the relationship between Fernández and his vice president, Cristina Kirchner, in the Frente de Todos?

R. It split because the agreement with the IMF [firmado en enero para refinanciar una deuda de 44.000 millones de dólares contraída en 2018] maintained the same clauses that had closed [el presidente Mauricio] Macri. That left the coalition like cracked glass. Those of us who make up the majority sector of the Frente de Todos voted against the agreement with the Fund. And the minority sector, which responded to the president, decided to make an alliance with the macrismo to vote in favor.

P. Do the divisions in the popular movement not hinder the common project?

R. We are not in the best moment, because politics divides us a lot. There are things that are very wrong and need to be reviewed, but the popular movements are the best creation of the subaltern social classes of the last 20 years. We are the last barrier against social dissolution, but we also have our problems, such as organizational informality. When there are no clear rules, there is arbitrariness and when there is arbitrariness, there is abuse of power.

Argentine social leader Juan Grabois, leader of the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE), during an interview with EL PAÍS at his office in Buenos Aires, on November 10, 2022.

P. How do you handle the political tension, a product of being on both sides, outside the government and in contact with it?

R. It is a tension that has a logic. In the face of social problems we have a critical attitude, because the situation is critical. Then there is the political negotiation. We are located in a quadrant that has to do with many of the things that Cristina raises [Kirchner] and what he did in social policies. Now a generational renewal is sought, an overcoming synthesis that discards the bad that was in their political processes.

P. How does Peronism, which claims to represent the poorest, intersect with social movements?

R. No overcoming representation of Peronism has yet been created. But the problem is that Peronists over 60 years old do not understand the shirtless [el obrero urbano “sin camisa”] of the present, which is no longer the unionized wage earner but the product of new organizational forms that are in an embryonic state. The backbone of Peronism is the popular workers, but the Peronists haven’t realized it yet.

P. Did Kirchnerist Peronism understand it better?

R. About. Christina [Kirchner] She is very critical of the movements. We have a Keynesian contradiction with her, because she believes that state intervention in the economy will allow private companies to absorb workers. In that she is very conservative. We say that this can be excellent, but that it will not happen.

P. How do you see the future of Argentina in the short term?

R. Very bad.

P. Are there chances of a social explosion?

R. A social explosion is not what worries me the most. Death by social implosion is much more serious. That degrades society much more than a week of street protests. The explosion is cathartic, the other is of “sad passions”, as he says [el filósofo Baruch] Spinoza, which are degrading human life and prospects.

P. But why, with 50% poor and almost 100% inflation, do Argentines not go out on the streets?

R. For the development of popular organizations. And that is a problem, because if organizations are just an escape valve, they are conservative elements. We are here to transform reality, not to contain it. Any honest Argentine understands that our role is to embrace those that neither the arm of the market nor the arm of the State embrace.

P. His latest book is called The worst: bums, jets, squatters and violent. Why such a provocative title?

R. When I returned from Europe, I was rebuked at the airport by people who don’t know us, highly influenced by opinion formers who repeat any barbarity from the most absolute ignorance. In this case, against the popular leaders. The basic idea is that the bums are kept, the money is taken from them to give it to others and surely the leader, in addition, keeps something. That’s what the book is about: we are not lazy, we are not jet [ladrones]that we are not violent, we are not squatters.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.