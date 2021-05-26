Juan Grabois reappeared in Peru and rejected this Wednesday the version of the Colombian government about the scandalous episode that ended his deportation of that country, on the night of this Tuesday, after his attempt to enter as part of an international mission of overseers.

With a video that spread through his Twitter account, the social leader came out to “categorically reject the fake version that the Colombian government gave about the events “, for which it was expelled from Bogotá to Lima shortly after arriving in the country in a delegation of twenty Argentines.

The recently appointed member of the Vatican’s social and environmental Ministry said that this “outrage” suffered by him and the rest of the members of the international mission is part of the situations that occur in Colombia, where “the youth, the citizens of foot, the poorest suffer infinitely worse, violations of their human rights, forced disappearances, all kinds of State crimes, which is precisely what our delegation is going to verify and give visibility to. “

Grabois was the only of Argentines who were prevented from entering, in a delegation that also included Sergio Maldonado and Leonardo Pérez Esquivel, among others.

According to the Colombian authorities, the inadmissibility was due to “an alert due to the expiration of his passport” -which they relativized from Argentine Migrations- and because “he vehemently demanded his entry into the country based on who he was”, in a discussion with officials of the airport.

Grabois had denounced this Tuesday, also on social networks, that he had been “detained” and “physically attacked.” He even said that a policeman had hit a punch, before putting it on a plane to Peru.

“The Argentine delegation is still in Colombian territory and the purpose of this video is not only to categorically reject the false version that the Colombian government gave about the events we suffered, but fundamentally to ask the Argentine and Colombian authorities to ensure the physical integrity of our delegation, ask the media to follow the activities of the delegation, “he said.

Grabois took advantage of his video to target Colombian President Iván Duque and support the people of that country who “are resisting the grievances, abuses and crimes of a harmful government, insensitive and still not aware that violence is never the way. “

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque.

The social leader said that on Thursday the Argentine representatives will begin to carry out “work in the territory, with the risks that this implies in the face of a government that demonstrates not only that it is capable of vilely run over to its own population but does not respect the rights of foreign citizens and international observers either. “

Sources from the Duque government confirmed to Clarín that Colombia had made use of its right of admission in the Grabois case. “You are not welcome to our country”, they slipped.

“After a series of physical attacks registered by numerous witnesses and security cameras, the Colombian government expels me from its territory for considering me a ‘risk to state security’, “Grabois had denounced this Tuesday on his Twitter account.

Foreign Minister Felipe Solá spoke on this episode this Wednesday: “Lament that Colombian immigration authorities have prevented the entry of the Argentine citizen and member of the Dicastery for the Comprehensive Human Development Service of the Holy See, Juan Grabois, who was a member of the delegation of human rights observers. “

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had confirmed that they had given him “consular assistance”, although, at least for Tuesday, without questioning the decision of the Colombian authorities.

The Colombia version

The Colombian Immigration authorities detailed in a statement that Grabois refused “to be carried out a verification to your documentss, after the system threw an alert for the expiration of his passport. “

The Colombian authority indicated that the activist also “disrespected to the Migration officer and the supervisor in charge “, for which” it was inadmissible in accordance with the provisions of Article 2 of Decree 1727 of December 21, 2020. “

The statement of the Colombian government

“The foreigner who vehemently demanded his entry into the country, based on who he was and who had invited him, he was left at the disposal of the airline, in order to enforce the inadmissibility order. Migration Colombia reject this type of behavior, as well as the pressure exerted to authorize their entry, “the statement added.

