Juan Grabois acknowledged that his children -who live in the City of Buenos Aires- go to school because “they are open”, given that “it is what the Supreme Court proposes” and, finally, because “he lost the discussion by a landslide” in his house.

The social leader made this comment during an interview they did this Monday on the radio program Let’s Talk Everything Today , on Metro radio, in which he asked not to “use the educational situation of the most vulnerable” to “justify a political agenda”, in reference to the opposition.

Likewise, Grabois crossed Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for not complying with the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) regarding face-to-face classes, a debate that in due course was settled by the Supreme Court of Justice in favor of the Buenos Aires government.

“All of us at the family level want the boys to go to school, especially the boys. I live in Province; my children go to school in Capital because it is open, because it is what the Supreme Court proposes and because I lost the argument in my house by a landslide“, be sincere.

He continued: “The educational situation of the kids from the vulnerable neighborhoods is very bad since before the pandemic and very badly since (Mauricio) Macri took out the Connect equality; that is prior to the pandemic and with the pandemic it deepened. Do not use the argument of what happens with the humble kids to justify an agenda that is not that of the popular neighborhoods. “

Grabois said in the report that shared the decision to suspend school attendance given that at the time Alberto Fernández’s decree was signed, there were “hospitals, especially in the capital and suburbs, which were 85% occupied with their intensive therapies.”

In his family, the discussion ended in another sense. Something similar happened to Roberto Baradel, who revealed that his 8-year-old daughter wants to go back to school to “meet” with her classmates. Although the unionist did not give up.

After arguing that the problem of contagions at school is not the classrooms, but the circulation -the argument put forward by the Government-, Grabois insisted on questioning Larreta for judicializing the presidential decree.

“In the middle of a sanitary storm like this there can be no double command; Surely you have a library that says one thing and another the opposite, but it cannot be that a mayor like Larreta challenges (the measure) and we have half of society applauding him for ‘rebel’. This is a serious problem. On the only topic we have to have discipline it is in the sanitary question “, affirmed.

Juan Grabois, on the other hand, comes from criticizing the decision of the Casa Rosada to channel in the Alimentar Card the expansion of resources for the sectors most exposed to the blow of the second wave of the coronavirus.

“The Alimentar Card it is not social justice“The leader wrote. And he added:” It is also the aggiornada reproduction of the conditional transfer programs of Menemism’s income. It is a ‘focused’ neoliberal policy because it does not establish permanent rights, does not create jobs, does not generate durable social goods, and does not promote integral human development. ”

In the radio interview, Grabois expanded on this idea: “Continue with pure and simple assistance and also proclaim it as if it were a great issue of social justice… Every time I had to open a dining room I was ashamed. I am ashamed that our task as militants is to open a canteen. “

In the same vein, Emilio Persico, leader of the Evita Movement, expressed himself funtionary that depends from the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo.

Asked by Clarín in the face of these criticisms, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, supported the measure on Monday.

