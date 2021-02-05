Aware that more and more political leaders, both from the ruling party and the opposition, accuse him of profiting from poverty, the leader of the Excluded Workers Movement (MTE) Juan Grabois came out to demand that his detractors show signs of their accusation and denounce it or withdraw it.

He did so shortly after starring in a scandalous crossroads with two mayors of the ruling Frente de Todos, a space that he is a member of. The party identification did not prevent the influential Buenos Aires referent and communal head of Lomas de Zamora, Martin Insaurralde, came out to question him publicly for his “patoterism” and for resorting to “Old practices moving people from Caba”.

They criticized the MEP referent for mobilizing militants to San Vicente to reinforce the protest to request that a group of workers be reinstated in a waste recycling plant.

Insaurralde spoke in defense of his peer from San Vicente, Nicolas Mantegazza, who denounced Grabois for the violent actions of its leaders who they tried to take over the municipality’s facilities.

Mantegazza dedicated a series of harsh messages to Grabois that he spread through his Twitter account. In one of them, he appealed to an accusation that has long hung over Grabois.

“They are not going to explain to us how to govern those who do business with poverty in the name of social militancy and mobilize with buses from the City of Bs. As. @JuanGrabois. Management requires sensitivity, effort and responsibility. He who does not understand it works against the people, “he said.

Although Insaurralde did not appeal to the same terms, neither did he deal with differentiating himself. And shortly after that new public confrontation was that Grabois came out to demand that the evidence of these accusations be presented.

“To all politicians and journalists, here and there: explain where the profits are from the businesses that I supposedly do with poverty, retract or report me“, he claimed, also through his Twitter account.

He added that “if they don’t” they do so, it is because “they are vile liars who knowingly lie because they want to silence those who fight.”

Grabois detractors

“For the poor people, the Great Homeland and those who come behind …”, a slogan in the office that Grabois occupies. Photo Juano Tesone

Although Grabois did not specify to whom his message was directed, it is known that there were also references from Together for Change who pointed him out for using low-income people and even journalists like Jorge Lanata.

One of them was the former vice-president candidate and now head of the General Audit Office, the Peronist Miguel Angel Pichetto, who also starred in a hard cross with Grabois, in which he told him that “he lives from the poor” and came to describe him as the “manager of poverty.”

After that episode, Grabois appealed to another scandalous phrase: “If I had had to go out to collect cardboard, I would be choreando of pipe,” he said.

The social leader, whom Alberto Fernández himself praised and gave as an example of the fight against hunger, became a target of criticism.

The President spoke of “the demonization of Grabois” and clarified: “I have great respect for him; he is immersed in poverty, it hurts him, and he asks me to understand the situation of these people and I value him very much. It is nothing from what they say, he is a man who has dedicated his life. “

Even former senator Ernesto Sánz, one of the managers of the Cambiemos coalition, pointed it out as “the synthesis of the cultural battle that we have to fight”.

The Mendoza said that Grabois represents “the other side of the Argentina of progress” and “the culture of poverty, of which (Miguel) Pichetto speaks, the one who has to go out to fight ”.

The PRO head, Patricia Bullrich, came to reveal that there are sectors of Kirchnerism that try to avoid the figure of Grabois for his controversial actions.

Bullrich collaborated with the efforts made by the former Minister of Agroindustry of Cambiemos Luis Miguel Etchevehere to remove the militants of Grabois from their family field in Entre Ríos.

In the extensive list of scandalous episodes, the meeting between the MEP leader and journalist Jorge Lanata on Radio Miter was also memorable.

The interview ended with cross insults and the driver became another of those who accused Grabois of “profiting from the poverty of others.”

Another of his usual public enemies is the journalist Eduardo Feinmann who regularly criticizes the MTEP leader on his networks or on the air.

“There is no worse garca than the one who lives and uses the poor like you, Grabois and like many others who go to the Ministry of Social Development to ask for plans to manage them and keep a lot of money,” he said when Grabois criticized the marches of ” Yes you can “in favor of Macri, in August 2019.