In the midst of the possible arrival of the second wave of coronavirus and under the recent data of the high levels of poverty in the country, the social leader, Juan Grabois, questioned in harsh terms the economic direction of the Government, considering that it is based on a “superstitious faith in regrowth.”

In addition, he aimed his darts at the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, whom he questioned because, according to his view, “he lacks a street” and that “he has a more aseptic or technical vision of what the IMF represents, in Argentine history when less”.

Grabois, who maintained that he still belonged to the political arm of the Frente de Todos but was very critical in assuring that the government of Alberto Fernández is wrong when trying to arrange with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“In socioeconomic matters, I, at least, do not understand the Government, I do not know what the strategy is,” attacked the leader of the Confederation of Workers of the Popular Economy (CTEP).

“I feel like there is a kind of superstitious faith in the economic rebound. In palatial settlements with the IMF and I see that, day after day, what the statistics reflect today is being seen in society “, he shot in an interview in Channel 9.

Although he conceded that the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, is very “honest”, he criticized him because “his academic training makes him see things from certain manuals and spreadsheets” and that is why “lacks street and political training“.

Then he said that when Alberto began his government he promised that they would “start with the last, and the last are doing badly: poverty has grown.” “There are something that is not working in the electoral contract. Could have been avoided: yes. I think it could be reversed “, analyzed the leader.

In addition, he said that “there is money” and that it is a lie that there is not, as he maintains that the Government has raised. “You begin to hear that the social base says that is tiring, which is disappointed, “he warned.

“The IMF is not a bona fide creditor, nor a neutral technical body. It is a battering ram of colonialism in Latin America. In Argentina there was a vilatory scam of the IMF’s own statutes, “he continued with his main idea.

For Grabois, Argentina “has to kick the board” and raise internationally that “here there was a scam and it has to be worn by the IMF“.” They are fights that must be seen if they want to give or not, “he warned, not convinced of the real objective of the Government in the matter.

And he continued harshly: “We’re negotiating with scammers“.” Traveling the world telling how responsible and serious we Argentines are, they will continue to piss us“, graphic.

Somehow, Grabois managed to link paying off the debt with targeting one of his beloved targets: Mercado Libre creator Marcos Galperín.

“Let’s not pay two billion interest to the IMF. We have to define priorities. Let’s not make tax exemptions to (Marcos) Galperín, let’s control how they are under-declaring and smuggling wholesale grains,” he proposed, in a diffuse complaint.

The United States, the example for Grabois

“What Argentina has to do is what the United States is doing, for example: guaranteeing a quasi-universal income that exceeds the indigence line, which today is $ 7,900 per individual. That would have to cover around 9 million which is the population of the emergency family income (IFE), “he said, referring to the relief measure that the Government instituted at the time.

“There was a policy here that can be greatly improved, which was the IFE, and there was no substitute policy when he took it off “, Grabois warned and returned to the American example:” In all the countries that do not adopt a policy of savage neoliberalism, including the US, there are great reactivation programs, pseudo marshall plans which is what we propose to do in Argentina “.

Grabois assured that there is “a real urgency to implement measures that guarantee that, at least, let’s not have 4 million homeless and people who do not have food to eat in Argentina. “The country, as he analyzed,” has to radically change its economic approach and conceive the economy from another place.

Finally, he assured that “a replacement policy for the permanent IFE is needed, because the emergency is not an emergency and it will continue. “” I am raising an individual salary equal to the basket of indigence, “he proposed.

And while he considered that the tax on great wealth “was good”, Grabois criticized the absence of adjustment of the political class. “It seems to me An atrocity that there are no cuts in the salaries of officials, magistrates and legislators. It is not so symbolic. If you do the account of those who are winning 180 lucas up is quite a lot“he explained.