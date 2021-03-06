The reaction of the ruling party to the repression in Formosa was long in coming. On Friday, while the police stations were housing the more than 90 protesters arrested, the National Human Rights Secretariat issued a statement in which it made a tepid repudiation of the police action and spoke of a media “smear campaign” against Governor Gildo Insfrán.

This Saturday, it was the turn of the Alberto Fernandez. During an event in Mendoza, the president assured: “We have already expressed our discomfort at the way in which acts of institutional violence that we do not share have developed. We were very concerned about the level of institutional violence.”

The repression in Formosa was savage and disproportionate. Those of us who suffer repression in macrista districts that the media silence, justify or relativize, we cannot remain silent in the face of this, even if the governor is from the FdT. Conflicts cannot be tackled like this, ever. – Juan Grabois (@JuanGrabois) March 6, 2021

Almost in parallel, and 24 hours after the incidents, the one who spoke out was the social leader Juan Grabois, close to Pope Francis. “The repression in Formosa was savage and disproportionate“, he assured on his Twitter account.

Then, in line with the statement signed by the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, targeted the media. “Those of us who suffer repression in macrista districts that the media silence, justify or relativize, We cannot be silent in the face of this, even if the governor is from the FdT“he added.

Finally, he reaffirmed the rejection of the scenes of violence that were seen on Friday, when the Police repressed the thousands of protesters who had approached the provincial government house to complain against the isolation measures ordered by Insfrán. “Conflicts cannot be addressed like this, ever,” Grabois said.

While the Government of Formosa maintains the provisions that force the quarantine to return to phase 1, neighbors and merchants resist the measure. Gastronomic entrepreneurs opened their stores on Friday night and promise to do the same this Saturday.

During this morning the mobilizations were replicated, in a city that has strong police custody. At the moment no new incidents have been registered.

LM

Look also