The social leader Juan Grabois fired criticism against the Alimentar Card announced by Alberto Fernández and described it as “a stupid policy”, while at the same time he did not hesitate to point out that the Government makes “permanent mistakes”. His questions are in addition to those made hours before by the leader of the Evita Movement, Emilio Persico, who is also an official of the Ministry of Development.

Grabois expressed himself this way in a column published by the website of elDiarioAr.com, under the title “The Alimentar Card is not social justice”, in which it develops in harsh terms its disagreement with the plan announced by the National Executive to help the most vulnerable sectors during the second wave of coronavirus.

“It was decided to apply the resources to a policy that I can only qualify with one word. It’s stupid politics“began the Kirchner leader.

In this regard, he added: “We sadly see how our government makes permanent mistakes by an incomprehensible blindness. We feel the obligation to debate the decision to deepen the path started with the Alimentar Card “.

Although he celebrated that “the economic cabinet decided to break the pig that seemed reserved exclusively for Kristalina Georgieva (head of the IMF), Grabois stressed that” mass welfare is not the way.

With a mention of Menemism, Grabois deepened his criticism of the Alimentar Card: “It is also the aggiornada reproduction of the conditional transfer programs of Menemism income. It is a ‘focused’ neoliberal policy because it does not establish permanent rights, it does not create a job, it does not generate durable social goods, it does not promote integral human development. “And he continued: “It is an insufficient and inconsistent policy.”

With the same tone, the leader explained that the aforementioned Card it does not combat child malnutrition nor does it reach indigenous peoples: “In the Salta Chaco region, where we kids literally die from diseases associated with malnutrition, there is no PosNET, only clearing and contamination.”

The referent of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP) asked, instead, “paid work” and “labor rights”.

“From the popular movements, we believe that against hunger, poverty and indigence there is only one way out. That way out is work, paid and with labor rights. Precisely because we fight for work is that opinion makers, certain business sectors and Much of politics constantly seek to install the opposite: that we are the lazy, the choriplaneros, the poor people. There they are, “he insisted.

A day before, Pérsico had recorded a video to analyze the scope of the new measures that Fernández communicated at the Bicentennial Museum and said that the card is “bread for today and hunger for tomorrow.”

“Spending on direct aid, the Alimentar card, includes us as consumers, but that is not social inclusion, the only inclusion is work. It does not solve the problem of inflation, because it is eaten up by inflation. The card is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow, “Persico said in a recording of just 10 minutes.

The Alimentar Card, after the President’s announcements, will reach a universe of 2 million people and will extend its reach to children up to 14 years of age, while the amount will be $ 6,000 for mothers with one child, and $ 9,000 for mothers with two children and $ 12,000 for three or more children.

