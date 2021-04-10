Juan Grabois, referent of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP) and leader of the Frente Patria Grande, he sent this Friday a series of complaints to the national government and warned that “it is impossible to sustain social coexistence without a change in revenue policy. ”

“It cannot be sustained, it is impossible to sustain social coexistence if there is not a change in the income policy for vulnerable sectors,” Grabois said to put pressure on the Alberto Fernández administration again.

When leading a meeting in Santa Fe, the social referent that makes up the ruling coalition Frente de Todos shared a hard diagnosis about the social situation and did not rule out cutting routes again to demand assistance for the most vulnerable sectors.

Grabois reiterated that “social coexistence cannot be sustained if there is no transfer” with official programs, above all, given the impact of the second wave of coronavirus.

And he especially mentioned the dissolved Emergency Family Income (IFE), which the Casa Rosada created to pay him 10 thousand pesos a month to a total of 9 million beneficiaries during the strictest period of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, that plan had three editions and now President Fernández and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, are in charge of clarifying that its reactivation is not contemplated. For this reason, Grabois recently considered that “Guzmán is a phenomenon but he is making mistakes. “

“As a political activist, I am part of the Government coalition, but I know where my main loyalty lies. And when people get tired of the misery they are suffering, I know where I am going to be“, remarked the referent of the UTEP.

It is that Grabois affirmed that “there is no record in politics of the severity of the social crisis“.

Juan Grabois. Photo Germán García Adrasti

“So, the decisions that are taken within the next month, month and a half, will determine the future of Argentina,” he said, referring to the efforts that Guzmán is carrying out to try to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to refinance $ 45 billion.

To graph the situation, Grabois referred to the mobilization carried out yesterday by the referents of the Partido Obrero (PO) and a fraction of Barrios de Pie in the Federal Capital.

“To give you an idea of ​​what is happening, it has never happened that Trotskyism can convene a mobilization of the size of the one it convened yesterday. And it was not difficult“, He said.

The warning for Alberto Fernández

Then, he spoke of his commitment to the management of Alberto Fernández and did not rule out future tensions. “Even though I would probably vote for it again, another year of misery will not be added and that must be raised now, because later it will be late, “he said.

“Now is the time to make the decision to at least put resources into it,” he added.

He even acknowledged that it is possible that he will again lead actions of force. “Over there, tomorrow, I have to be with my colleagues cutting a route. And over there, those who are next to me, consider that this is a destabilizing, unnecessary management,” he said.

“While there is no clear project in common, each sector will defend its own and we have the obligation to defend that sector, that 25 or 30 percent, who are the excluded of the excluded,” he convened.