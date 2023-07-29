The Peñín Guide has made public in its online version the information and scores of the more than 9,800 wine references that will appear in its Spanish wine rating 2024. These brands belong to more than 2,000 wineries throughout the national territory. In the case of Viñas Familia Gil, it has achieved that 48 of its wines are above 90 Peñín, a milestone for the Jumillana winery.

In the case of Juan Gil, Etiqueta Azul 2021 once again positions itself in the Olympus of wines that transcend the territory and its varietal composition, something that only the world’s great wines are capable of offering. It has achieved 96 points, which places it as the best valued of the entire DOP Jumilla. Juan Gil Etiqueta Azul is a coupage in which the Monastrell variety predominates, accompanied by Cabernet and Syrah with a period of 18 months in new oak barrels.

The winemaker of Bodegas Juan Gil de Jumilla, Bartolomé Abellán, highlighted that “the vineyards of JG Azul are organic Monastrell about 60 years old that were harvested by hand in October presenting a perfect maturation.” In addition, the technical manager of the Gil group remarked that “having these exclusive vineyards and making them with extreme delicacy has allowed us to obtain the balance of a delicate wine with notes of red and black fruits, and at the same time with an enormous structure, a very integrated and notes of noble wood that gives it the eighteen-month aging to which it has been subjected. The set offers the elegance and the perfect balance of exclusive and unique wines that make tasting them a true enjoyment of the senses”, explained Abellán, who concluded by stating that “from Juan Gil we have spent years making a great effort to work with the latest production techniques, we have incorporated optical selectors, different winemakers and above all, we have consolidated a care protocol for our vineyards that is allowing us to maintain the quality of all our wines”.

For their part, Miguel and Ángel Gil Vera, managers of the Viñas Familia Gil group, highlighted that “there are wines that are the pride of their winery, that feel that they are champions of their grapes and that pave the way for so many who come. Likewise, there are wines that stand out when they have to stand out, and that is precisely what Juan Gil Etiqueta Azul 2021 has done in the Peñín 2024 Guide, which with its score certifies that it leaves no one indifferent,” they proudly stated.